Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Raigarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 10:45:49 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BTP Kripashankar Bhagat 0 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Amrit Tirkey 0 Votes 0% Votes
GGP Jai Singh Sidar 0 Votes 0% Votes
KMSP Jyoti Bhagat 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Vijay Lakara 0 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Ravishankar Sidar 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Laljeet Singh Rathia 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Gomati Sai 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Tarika Tarangini Uraon 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Vir Kumar Tigga 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Tejram Sidar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Naval Kishor Rathia 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prakash Kumar Uranw 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Innocent Kujur 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Raigarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 16,26,949 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,07,437

Male electors: 8,18,167

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Bagicha and Tapkara Assembly constituencies were replaced by Kunkuri segment.

Assembly Constituencies: Jashpur Nagar (ST), Lailunga (ST), Kharsia, Kunkuri (ST), Raigarh, Dharamjaigarh (ST), Pathalgaon (ST), Sarangarh (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, as part of Madhya Pradesh, this constituency elected Vishnudeo Sai from BJP. Sai continued to win a majority in the 2004 election. In 2009 as well as 2014 elections, Sai continued to enjoy majority votes.

Demographics: Spread over the Jashpur and Raigarh districts, the constituency houses power plants, steel plants as well as jute mills. According to official data from the Chhattisgarh government, the primary economy of the Raigarh district is agriculture and mining. Jashpur has almost 42 percent of forest cover on its geographical area and hence, forestry activities and forest produce collection have been its traditional economic activity. While Jashpur has a population of 8,51,669, Raigarh has a population of 26,34,200.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 10:45:49 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile