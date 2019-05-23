Raigarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Raigarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 16,26,949 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,07,437

Male electors: 8,18,167

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Bagicha and Tapkara Assembly constituencies were replaced by Kunkuri segment.

Assembly Constituencies: Jashpur Nagar (ST), Lailunga (ST), Kharsia, Kunkuri (ST), Raigarh, Dharamjaigarh (ST), Pathalgaon (ST), Sarangarh (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, as part of Madhya Pradesh, this constituency elected Vishnudeo Sai from BJP. Sai continued to win a majority in the 2004 election. In 2009 as well as 2014 elections, Sai continued to enjoy majority votes.

Demographics: Spread over the Jashpur and Raigarh districts, the constituency houses power plants, steel plants as well as jute mills. According to official data from the Chhattisgarh government, the primary economy of the Raigarh district is agriculture and mining. Jashpur has almost 42 percent of forest cover on its geographical area and hence, forestry activities and forest produce collection have been its traditional economic activity. While Jashpur has a population of 8,51,669, Raigarh has a population of 26,34,200.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.