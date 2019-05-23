Raigad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Raigad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 32

Total electors: 15,32,781

Female electors: 7,80,290

Male electors: 7,52,491

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Pen, Alibag and Shrivardhan Assembly seats were part of erstwhile Kulaba Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved in 2008. Mahad, Dapoli and Guhagar Assembly seats were added from Ratnagiri Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Pen, Alibag, Shrivardhan, Mahad, Dapoli, Guhagar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena’s Anand Geete has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: Raigad, which holds a significant place in Maratha history, has been a Sena bastion. Union Minister Anant Geete has held the seat since 2009. In the constituency, Marathas, Kokni Muslims and Kunbis form a sizable section of the population.

