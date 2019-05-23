Co-presented by


Raigad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 11:59:46 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BMP Nathuram Hate 0 Votes 0% Votes
KKJHS Gajendra Parshuram Turbadkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Milind B. Salvi 0 Votes 0% Votes
BKP Prakash Sakharam Kalke 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Suman Bhaskar Koli 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Avinash Vasant Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
BHMP Sandip Pandurang Parte 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Tatkare Sunil Dattatray 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Munafar Jainubhidin Choudhary 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Madhukar Mahadev Khamkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ghag Sanjay Arjun 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Yogesh Kadam 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sunil Pandurang Tatkare 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Subhash Janardan Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sunil Sakharam Tatkare 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Anant Geete 0 Votes 0% Votes
Raigad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 32

Total electors: 15,32,781

Female electors: 7,80,290

Male electors: 7,52,491

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Pen, Alibag and Shrivardhan Assembly seats were part of erstwhile Kulaba Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved in 2008. Mahad, Dapoli and Guhagar Assembly seats were added from Ratnagiri Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Pen, Alibag, Shrivardhan, Mahad, Dapoli, Guhagar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena’s Anand Geete has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics:  Raigad, which holds a significant place in Maratha history, has been a Sena bastion. Union Minister Anant Geete has held the seat since 2009. In the constituency, Marathas, Kokni Muslims and Kunbis form a sizable section of the population.

 

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:59:46 IST

