Rai Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Rai Assembly Election 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 29

Total electors: 1,71,542

Female electors: 77,317

Male electors: 94,216

Third gender electors: 9

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: INLD’s Suraj Mal defeated Congress’ Satpal with 5,855 votes in 2000. The Congress gained over the INLD in the next elections as Ramesh Chander won with over 10,000 votes. The Congress continued to remain in power as INLD’s Inderjit lost to the Congress’ Jai Tirath Dahiya in both 2009 and 2014. Interestingly, in the 2014 elections, Inderjit lost by only three votes.

Inderjeet from INLD, Paramjeet from Bahujan Samaj Party, Jai Tirath Dahiya from Congress and Mohan Lal Kaushik Badoli from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: Rai is located in Sonipat district of Haryana and lies in the influence zone of Amritsar Delhi Kolkata Industrial Corridor which is a project proposed by the Government of India for the expansion of infrastructure.

