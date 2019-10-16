Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Rahuri profile: BJP seeks to fend off Congress challenge, eyes four straight wins

Rahuri Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Ahmednagar district — Akole (ST) and Shrirampur (SC).

Constituency Name—Rahuri

Constituency Number—223

District Name—Ahmednagar

Total Electors—2,91,250

Female Electors—1,38,107

Male Electors—1,53,141

Third Gender—6

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections – In 2014 election, Kardile Shivaji Bhanudas of BJP won 91,454 votes against Shiv Sena's Dr Usha Prasad Tanpure who received 65,778 votes.

In 2009, Bhanudas won with 57,380 votes against NCP's Prasad Baburao Tanpure. In 2004, BJP's Kadam Chandrashekar Laxmanrao defeated NCP's Tanpure Prasad Baburao who received 61,020 votes.

In 2019, Prajakt Prasadrao Tanpure from Congress will be locking horns with incumbent MLA and BJP candidate Kardile Shivaji Bhanudas.