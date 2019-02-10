Rahul Gandhi's remark on IAF pilots indicates his mindset that money can compensate for death, says Smriti Irani

New Delhi: Union minister Smriti Irani, on Saturday, hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his remark on Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots.

Responding to the Congress president's comments that Rs 30,000 crore could be given to families of IAF pilots, Irani said Rahul's remarks indicate the mindset that death can be compensated for with money.

Speaking at an event here, she said: "On Friday, addressing a press conference in New Delhi on the Rafale matter, Rahul Gandhi had said 'Rs 30,000 crore was given to Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence in the Rafale deal. This could have been given to you (pilots) when you died in a plane crash.'"

The Congress president was referring to a newspaper report that claimed the Ministry of Defence had objected to the Prime Minister's Office negotiating with the French government over the price of Rafale aircraft.

