'Rahul Gandhi's real name is Rahul Vincy,' says Yogi Adityanath while accusing Congress of hiding his details of his citizenship

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying that his real name is Rahul Vincy. “The Congress is hiding the details of Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship,” said chief minister Adityanath, while speaking at an election rally in Kanpur rural area.

“Rahul Gandhi’s real name is Rahul Vincy. The Congress party is cheating people by hiding the real names of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra,” he said. “In Amethi, the Congress leaders worship in a temple while in Kerala they visit mosques...This is the dual nature of Congress.”

Adityanath said: “Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh once said that Muslims have the right over the country’s resources. I want to ask the Congress that where should the rest of the population of the country go for resources.”

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: “Everywhere I go, I hear the slogan ‘Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar.’ Modi talks of development for all, but the Congress talks of politics of appeasement.” “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, 1.5 crore poor of the country have got houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the past five years. As many as 9.5 crore toilets have been made,” he said. “Poor farmers get Rs 6,000 per annum under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. 15 crore youths get economic assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana. 37 crore people have got bank accounts. 50 crore people have health insurance under the Ayushman Bharat,” he said.

Hitting out at the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government, he said: “People regard the SP as a party of goons. People say if someone is travelling with a SP flag, then it means that that person is a goon.” "The condition of western Uttar Pradesh was bad during SP government. There was a fear among the people. There was no security for women and children in the state,” he said.

