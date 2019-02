Rahul Gandhi's lies on Rafale deal have been caught, says Ravi Shankar Prasad; BJP demands apology from Congress chief

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi's "lies" on the Rafale aircraft deal have been caught, the BJP said on Wednesday, and demanded an apology from him after the CAG said in a report that the deal was 2.86 percent cheaper than the UPA's 2007 offer.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also cited a Supreme Court order to say that Gandhi allegedly lied about the deal.

"We never imagined Indira Gandhi's grandson and Rajiv Gandhi's son will lie so shamelessly" he said.

Prasad told reporters, "BJP demands that Rahul apologise as SC order and CAG report on Rafale jet deal have exposed his lies."

Gandhi, the Congress president, on Wednesday noted that the CAG report on the Rafale deal does not mention the "dissent note" by negotiators.

He said he doesn't think its worth the paper its written on.

The government's argument on price and faster delivery of Rafale jets has been demolished, Gandhi had said at a press conference.

