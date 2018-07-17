Football world cup 2018

Rahul Gandhi writes to IAS topper Shah Faesal, praises him for 'highlighting issues that plague India'

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 17, 2018 20:54:01 IST

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday wrote to Indian Administrative Service (IAS) topper Shah Faesal and praised him for courageously highlighting the issues that plague India, ANI reported. Rahul's letter comes almost a week after the Centre ordered action against 35-year-old Jammu and Kashmir bureaucrat for his tweets on 11 July.

Faesal posted a tweet saying, "Population +patriarchy +illiteracy +alcohol +porn +technology +anarchy = rapistan".

File image of Rahul Gandhi. Twitter/@INCIndia

Apart from Rahul, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has backed Faesal and said the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) seemed determined to chase Faesal out of civil service.

The Jammu and Kashmir government initiated disciplinary action against 2010-batch IAS exam topper Faesal for his tweet, which was seen by the Centre's DoPT as a failure to maintain absolute honesty and integrity in the discharge of duties.

In a notice to Faesal, the General Administration Department said, "You have allegedly failed to maintain absolute honesty and integrity in the discharge of official duty and thus acted in a manner unbecoming of a public servant. "

Faesal, who is currently in the United States, told Firstpost in an email interview that he saw this call for departmental action as totally misplaced and against freedom of speech. He said government officials can't be asked to detach themselves completely from moral questions of the society they live in.


Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 20:54 PM

