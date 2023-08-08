‘Rahul Gandhi wasn’t ready or woke up late’: BJP lampoons Congress leader for not speaking on trust vote debate

“We expected Rahul Gandhi to speak,” BJP’s Nishikant Dubey said on Tuesday as he initiated the no-confidence motion debate from the BJP’s side in Lok Sabha.

Dubey slammed the Opposition and said: “We expected that Rahul Gandhi and other Congress MPs will speak.”

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was supposed to initiate the no-confidence debate in the Lok Sabha in place of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

“I have heard you out patiently, you should hear me too. After this Rahul Gandhi won’t be able to speak. A lot was said about Manipur. I stand to oppose this motion,” Dubey said.

'Maybe Rahul Gandhi woke up late today'

Taking a jibe on Congress speakers' list on no-trust debate in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Dubey said, "Maybe Rahul Gandhi wasn’t ready today or maybe he woke up late."

"Gaurav Gogoi spoke well. I am a victim of turbulent times of Manipur. My uncle suffered there and was injured," Dubey added.

Sloganeering began in the Lok Sabha soon after Gogoi put out his points on the no-trust motion, disrupting BJP's reply.

'Insecurities among I.N.D.I.A parties'

Hitting out at the Opposition unity, Dubey said the name of alliance is 'I.N.D.I.A' but they are fighting with each other always.

"There is insecurities among I.N.D.I.A parties," alleged Dubey.

'Base of motion'

Intensifying his attack on Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, Dubey said the no-confidence motion has been brought because Sonia wants to "set" her son (Rahul) and give "bhent" (gift) to her son-in-law (Robert Vadra).

"This no confidence motion has been brought. Why has this been brought? Sonia (Gandhi) is sitting here... I think she has to do two things - Bete ko set karna hai aur Damad ko bhent karna hai... That is the base of this motion," Dubey said.

'Rahul Gandhi can never be Savarkar'

Raising the issue of the Supreme Court staying Rahul's conviction in the 'Modi surname' remark case, Dubey said, "The Supreme Court has not given a judgement. It has given a stay order...He is saying that he will not apologise... Secondly, he says "I am not Savarkar" - You can never be Savakar..."

During the no-trust motion debate, Dubey also said the Opposition MPs does not know the full form of I.N.D.I.A.

"Ask MPs here randomly what the full form of I.N.D.I.A," the BJP leader said.

The Narendra Modi-led NDA Government is facing a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A bloc which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

A report by ANI quoted sources saying that a time of 12 hours has been fixed for the discussion. The BJP will get around seven hours to partake in the discussion and around one hour 15 minutes has been allotted for the Congress.

The debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government will take place on 8 and 9 August in the Lok Sabha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give a reply on 10 August.

