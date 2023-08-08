Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad on August 12, first time after being reinstated as MP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will go to his constituency Wayanad on August 12, making it his first trip to the region after he was reinstated as an MP.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat reinstated Rahul Gandhi as a member of parliament following the Supreme Court’s order that stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ case.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal tweeted, “On 12-13 August, Sh. @RahulGandhi ji will be in his constituency Wayanad! The people of Wayanad are elated that democracy has won, their voice has returned to Parliament! Rahul ji is not just an MP but a member of their family!”

Earlier today, Gandhi was expected to appear in the Lok Sabha for the first time since his disqualification.

He was supposed to open the debate on the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi initiated the debate from the Opposition’s side instead.

“We expected Rahul Gandhi to speak,” BJP’s Nishikant Dubey said on Tuesday as he initiated the no-confidence motion debate from the BJP’s side in Lok Sabha.

Dubey slammed the Opposition and said: “We expected that Rahul Gandhi and other Congress MPs will speak.”

Responding to Gogoi’s argument on Manipur, Dubey said, “I have heard you out patiently, you should hear me too. After this Rahul Gandhi won’t be able to speak. A lot was said about Manipur. I stand to oppose this motion.”

Taking a jibe at Congress speakers’ list on the no-trust debate in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Dubey said, “Maybe Rahul Gandhi wasn’t ready today or maybe he woke up late.”

“Gaurav Gogoi spoke well. I am a victim of the turbulent times of Manipur. My uncle suffered there and was injured,” Dubey added.

Sloganeering began in the Lok Sabha soon after Gogoi put out his points on the no-trust motion, disrupting BJP’s reply.