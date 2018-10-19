Rahul Gandhi to visit Telangana tomorrow to address public meeting at Bhainsa ahead of Assembly election

Hyderabad: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address two public meetings in Telangana on Saturday in the run-up to the 7 December assembly elections, party sources said on Friday.

According to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee official spokesperson Shravan Dasoju, Rahul Gandhi would address a public meeting at Bhainsa town of Adilabad district and another one in Kamareddy.

"He will be coming to Bhainsa from Nanded in Maharashtra. After the public meetings, he will be reaching Hyderabad and hoist the Congress flag near Charminar in Hyderabad and address the gathering on the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra commemoration day," he said.

Former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh K Rosaiah will be conferred the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra commemoration award, the party had earlier announced.

This is the Congress president's first visit after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Assembly polls in the state.

The Election Commission (EC) had on 6 October announced the election schedule for five states, including Telangana, which will go to the polls on 7 December.

The Telangana Assembly was dissolved on 6 September.

The Congress party is currently holding discussions with Telugu Desam Party, CPI and Telangana Jana Samithi on seat sharing.

The trio in principle agreed to forge alliance with the Congress to counter the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti.

Seat-sharing issues are expected to be resolved and the list of candidates is expected to be announced after Rahul Gandhi's visit, party sources said.