Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi today for first time after Lok Sabha election defeat, aims to ascertain cause of loss

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 10, 2019 10:24:33 IST

Amethi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Amethi on Wednesday, his first after losing the parliamentary constituency to Union minister Smriti Irani in this general election, to ascertain the cause of his defeat, party sources said.

File image of Rahul Gandhi. Twitter/@RahulGandhi

During his visit, Rahul will meet party representatives, including booth presidents of five assembly segments — Salon, Amethi, Gauriganj, Jagdishpur and Tiloi, they said.

Rahul is likely to visit some villages too, party district spokesperson Anil Singh said.

After Rahul's defeat, his representative Chandrakant Dubey and district president Yogendra Mishra have resigned.

The Gandhi scion will meet party workers at Nirmala Devi Educational Institute in Gauriganj. In a historic poll battle, Irani defeated Rahul in his bastion by more than 52,000 votes.

Rahul represented the Amethi Lok Sabha seat since 1999. He is currently a Member of Parliament from Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

