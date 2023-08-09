Rahul Gandhi to speak on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha today
Following his speech in Lok Sabha, Gandhi will travel to Rajasthan where he will address a public rally, making it his first rally since disqualification
Rahul Gandhi will most likely appear in Parliament and open the debate from Congress’ side at 12 noon.
Speaking to ANI, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Rahul Gandhi will speak today. He will begin from our side at 12 noon.”
Slamming BJP, Chowdhury added, “They have just one work. They don’t think about the nation, about society, about Manipur.”
He added, “Their only duty is to abuse Rahul Gandhi and his family. They don’t know anything else. Why are Modi and his government, his colleagues so scared of Rahul Gandhi? I find it very surprising.”
Following his speech in Lok Sabha, Gandhi will travel to Rajasthan where he will address a public rally, making it his first rally since disqualification.
The rally will be held on the occasion of World Tribal Day in Banswara and also mark the beginning of the party’s campaign for the state assembly polls due later this year.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi was supposed to address the Lok Sabha yesterday but failed to do so, inviting criticism from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi instead opened the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha.
“We expected Rahul Gandhi to speak,” BJP’s Nishikant Dubey said on Tuesday as he initiated the no-confidence motion debate from the BJP’s side in Lok Sabha.
