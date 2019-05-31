Co-presented by


Rahul Gandhi to pay two-day visit to Wayanad from 7 June to thank voters of his constituency

Politics Asian News International May 31, 2019 18:39:09 IST

New Delhi: Congress president and newly elected MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi will pay a two-day visit to his constituency from 7 June to thank the voters.

Rahul had on 24 May expressed gratitude to the people of Wayanad for choosing him as their representative in the Lok Sabha.

File image of Rahul Gandhi at a campaign rally. Twitter/@INCIndia

Gandhi, who netted 7,05,034 votes in Wayanad, tweeted in Malayalam saying, "I honour the decision of the people of the country. I congratulate all the winners. I wish to thank all the people of Wayanad who have chosen me as your representative. I also extend my thanks to each and every Congress worker for their hard work and efforts in this election."

Gandhi won by 4,31,063 votes against his nearest rival Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s PP Suneer in the constituency.

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 18:39:09 IST

