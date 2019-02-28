Rahul Gandhi to meet Lalu Prasad Yadav on 2 March to resolve seat-sharing formula in Bihar ahead of LS polls

New Delhi: All is not well within the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Congress alliance in Bihar. The talks have not concluded yet and the seat-sharing formula has hit a dead end.

To end the deadlock, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav to resolve the issue of seat sharing on 2 March.

Congress hopes that Yadav's intervention will help to settle the issue. Rahul is scheduled to address a Congress rally in Ranchi on the same day.

The problem arose with former Bihar chief minister and Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi escalating his demand for seats, which the RJD is not relenting.

The Congress is demanding 12 seats, including a seat for senior leader Tariq Anwar who switched sides and joined the party. The RJD is adamant in contesting at least 20 seats.

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha may settle for five seats and one seat for CPI. In this formula, Manjhi has to settle for one seat and he is seeking green pastures across the fence, sources said.

Congress sources hope that talks between Rahul and Yadav would yield positive results.

