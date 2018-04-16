Rahul Gandhi to begin 3-day visit to Amethi, Raebareli today; Congress chief will inaugurate road project, meet farmers

Amethi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will pay a three-day visit to Amethi and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh from Monday, his representative said in Amethi on Sunday.

Amethi is represented by Gandhi in the Parliament, while his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the MP from Raebareli.

According to Rahul Gandhi's representative Chandra Kant Dubey, the Congress president, during his three-day visit from 16 to 18 April, will meet farmers, inaugurate a passport seva kendra, a road project and a private school.

Rahul Gandhi will also laid the foundations of some development projects.