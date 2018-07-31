You are here:
Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi for Dassault Rafale deal, says journalists covering the scam are being threatened

Politics IANS Jul 31, 2018 08:30:15 IST

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the journalists reporting the Rafale scam are being threatened.

File image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Twitter@INCIndia

"Supreme leader's minions are now sending threatening messages to journalists reporting on the #RafaleScam asking them to 'back off or else...'," wrote Gandhi on Twitter.

"I'm really proud of the few brave press people who still have the guts to defend the truth and stand up to Mr 56 (a reference to Modi)," he tweeted.

Gandhi on Saturday claimed that owing to the Rafale fighter jet deal, the Indian taxpayers will have to pay the "Prime minister's friend's joint venture Rs 1 lakh crore over five decades to maintain the aircraft".

The Congress has earlier accused Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of "lying" on Reliance Defence Ltd — which, he claimed, did not have experience in manufacturing fighter jets — for having secured an offset contract from Dassault Aviation for Rs 30,000 crore and a consequent Lifecycle Cost Contract of Rs 1 lakh crore in the Rafale deal.


