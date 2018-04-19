You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Rahul Gandhi slams Amit Shah after SC verdict in judge Loya case, says truth will 'catch up with people like him'

Politics PTI Apr 19, 2018 21:31:14 IST

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at BJP chief Amit Shah after the Supreme Court verdict on judge BH Loya's death, saying truth has a way of catching up with people like him

The ruling party had accused Gandhi of being the "invisible hand" behind the petitions in the apex court seeking an independent probe into the judge's death.

File image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. PTI

File image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. PTI

"Indians are deeply intelligent. Most Indians, including those in the BJP, instinctively understand the truth about Mr Amit Shah. The truth has its own way of catching up with people like him," he said on Twitter.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a bunch of petitions seeking an independent probe into the death of judge Loya, who was handling the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, in which Shah was once an accused and was later discharged.

Loya died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on 1 December, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter.


Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018 21:31 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores