Rahul Gandhi should introspect on 'shallow-minded' politics at time of crisis, says Amit Shah on criticism over Galwan Valley clash

Shah lashed out at Rahul Gandhi, who has been stepping up his attack on the government over the situation at the LAC.

Amid the rise in coronavirus cases in India and the tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), home minister Amit Shah exuded confidence that India will win both the battles under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah made these remarks in an interview to ANI.

#WATCH Let me make it clear. Under PM Modi's leadership, India is going to win both the battles: Home Minister Amit Shah to ANI on the fight against #COVID19 and the tensions on the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh pic.twitter.com/FBvkXZ9olZ — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

Shah, however, declined to answer when asked if Chinese troops were present in India, stating that it was not the appropriate time to comment on the situation at the LAC and that "briefings were ongoing and if the need arose, he would answer."

A violent confrontation at the LAC in eastern Ladakh on 15 June claimed the lives of twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Commanding Officer (CO). The confrontation came after weeks of stand-off in areas of eastern Ladakh.

He also used the opportunity to lash out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been stepping up his attack on the government over the situation at the LAC.

"We are fully capable of handling anti-India propaganda but it does hurt when a former president of such a big political party does "ochi rajiniti (shallow-minded politics) at a time of problems. It is a matter of self-introspection for him and Congress that his hashtag is being taken forward by Pakistan and China. You (Gandhi) say what China and Pakistan like. And at this time of crisis ," added Shah.

In his tweets, Gandhi had accused Prime Minister of "publicly supporting" China's claim, termed him as "Surender Modi" and alleged that the prime minister has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression".

Speaking about the fight against the coronavirus infection, Shah said that there was no community transmission of the coronavirus infection in Delhi and claimed that there was co-ordination with the state government.

When asked about the difference of opinion between the Centre and Delhi government on announcing whether community transmission had begun in the country, the Union minister said, “I have talked to three senior-most officials - Dr Paul (from NITI Aayog), IMCR chief Dr Bhargava and Dr Guleria (AIIMS New Delhi Director). This situation has not come to Delhi."

Shah's statement comes weeks after Delhi health minister Satyender Jain had said that there was "transmission among community" but added that only the Centre could confirm it.

He further added, "Such a situation appeared because of the total tests done, earlier 30 percent of tests turned out to be positive and that was happening because tests were done at the last moment. Now that we have started doing 20,000 tests on average, this condition is not there. I have held technical discussions on this...today this situation is not there in Delhi. There is no need to fear."

He also stated that there was co-ordination with the state government and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was "always in the loop".

"There is coordination...Arvind Kejriwal is always kept in the loop. He is also involved in decision making. Some political statements may have been made but they have had no impact on decision making. After Manish Sisodia’s statement (of 5.5 lakh cases by July-end), Prime Minister Narendra Modi also asked the home ministry to help the Delhi government. Soon after, a coordination meeting was called and a number of decisions, including testing of all individuals in containment zones, were taken," he told ANI.

The home minister however said that the situation regarding mortal remains of COVID-19 victims was grim.

"The situation regarding bodies (of COVID-19 victims) in Delhi was grim. The last rites of over 350 persons had not been conducted. We decided that within two days, last rites will be done as per religion. Now, the last rites of people who passed away are conducted on the same day," he told the news agency.

Outlining the steps taken to boost the health infrastructure in the National Capital, he said that 30,000 beds will be available by the end of June.

"By 30 June, 30,000 beds will be available. Eight thousand beds have been made in railway coaches and 8,000 beds are being prepared. DRDO is making an exclusive COVID-hospital in which there will be 250 ICU beds and with ventilators. A 10,000-bed facility has also been set up at the Radha Soami Beas, (Chhattarpur) keeping the rainy season in mind. The 9,937 beds arranged by the Delhi government earlier have not been occupied completely. It is not that they have not made arrangements but if the situation worsens, we have planned in advance," Shah said.

Delhi has reported a total of 80,188 coronavirus cases with 2,948 being reported in the past 24 hours. The toll rose to 2,588 with 66 new fatalities.

With inputs from ANI