Rahul Gandhi reverses BJP UPA-era jibe, says Narendra Modi face of govt, but Mohan Bhagwat holds remote

In a scathing attack on BJP-led government at the Centre, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Thursday that the RSS wants to run India from Nagpur, and set aside the Constitution. "Narendra Modi is only a face, the remote control of the Centre lies with RSS boss Mohan Bhagwat," Rahul, addressing the Congress party's national convention for minorities, said.

The Congress president received much applause from the 4,000 strong crowd comprising Christians, Muslims and Jains for reversing the UPA-era jibe, a popular refrain of the BJP which accused Sonia Gandhi of running the Manmohan Singh-led government on remote control. Rahul added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demeanour shows he "is afraid" of the outcome of the 2019 election.

Rahul alleged that the RSS was attempting to capture institutions from the judiciary to the Election Commission. "We have not merely formed governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh... we will ensure that RSS people put in institutions in these states are removed," he said.

Rahul also singled out the prime minister, saying: "In 2014, BJP folks were talking about prime minister's 56-inch chest, claiming he will rule India for 15 years. Now, five years later Congress has shattered his reputation, be it on farmers' issues, development or corruption."

Rahul launched a scathing attack on Modi, calling him a "coward" and challenging him to a debate on issues such as national security, Rafale and the economy: "I know his (Modi) character after fighting him for five years. He is a coward. When someone stands up to him, he runs away."

The Congress chief said fear was writ large on Modi's face. "He now knows you can't rule India by dividing people," he said in his speech in Hindi. "The image of Narendra Modi is finished," Rahul declared.

The Congress chief also alleged that while China sent its army to Doka La the prime minister flew to China and held a summit without an agenda. He folded his hands in front of China, Rahul alleged.

Speaking on the issues concerning the minority communities, Rahul decried BJP's 'divisive politics.' He said, "Every religion has made this country. Maulana Azad a Muslim in education, Manmohan Singh a Sikh for economic liberation, Vikram Sarabhai a Jain for space research. Our minorities have worked tirelessly for India. However, The intent of BJP/RSS is to ruin and disintegrate every sacred institution of India."

Predicting the election results, Rahul said, "Narendra Modiji thinks he is above India. Within three months, the country will teach BJP that India is supreme and will show him the door." He also raised the 'chowkidar chor hai' chant. Rahul added: "I want to assure you that the Congress will win 2019 general elections, we will work together, not only the Congress, but everybody will work together and we will defeat the BJP and divisive forces and empower common man."

With inputs from PTI

