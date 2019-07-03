Rahul Gandhi resigns LIVE updates: Ex-Congress president says he 'instinctively resists' BJP's idea of India

Rahul Gandhi resigns LATEST updates: Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday stressed that he is no longer the president of the Congress, adding that the party should decide on a new chief without delay.
"The party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay, I am nowhere in this process. I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president. CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide," Rahul told reporters in the parliament.
According to NDTV, sources within the party have told the channel that Rahul has asked the CWC to finalise a new party chief within this week.
The Wayanad lawmaker, who became the Congress president in 2017, offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee meeting on 25 May, taking moral responsibility for Congress' abysmal performance in the 17th Lok Sabha elections.
However, his resignation was unanimously rejected by the CWC. So far, several top leaders have met Rahul and urged him to continue to lead the party. Despite senior members making serious attempts to convince the 49-year-old to rethink his decision, he has remained unfazed.
The Congress won 52 seats in the recent general elections, which is just eight more than what the party won in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Supporters sat on a strike outside party headquarters on Tuesday, urging Gandhi to rescind his resignation.
With inputs from agencies
Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.
Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 16:56:05 IST
Highlights
He will work towards building the party, says Farooq Abdullah
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Rahul Gandhi's resignation: "I congratulate him for standing by his decision. He's young, he can become the president in future. He had always wanted someone else in that position and I can't say that defeat did this. I think he'll now work towards building the party."
How will the Congress choose Rahul Gandhi's successor?
Congress sources said, "If the senior most general secretary is to be selected for the post of in-charge president, chances are that there are three at the top -- Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni and Mukul Wasnik - and the contest will be between these three."
Meanwhile, sources have told CNN-News18 that the contest may be between Mallikarjun Kharge, Prithviraj Chavan and Sushil Shinde.
Rahul Gandhi removes Congress president from his Twitter description
Rahul has urged that the next president be elected from outside hte Gandhi family: Source
A Congress source who accompanied Kamal Nath, Bhupesh Baghel and Ashok Gehlot to Rahul Gandhi's residence on Tuesday to urge him to continue as the party chief, told Firstpost, “Rahul is honest and transparent. There's no drama in this. If he wanted to remain as president, who can ask him to step down. In fact everyone wants him to remain and lead Congress," the source said.
The source said that the situation remains a stalemate. “By this weekend, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul are going abroad to pay a visit to Robert Vadra, who's undergoing some treatment. They will be back by mid-July. After that, the date for CWC meeting will be decided,” the source said.
The source also confirmed that Rahul has asked the party to select someone from outside the family as president. A senior Congress leader and former MP said, "As per convention and INC constitution, the senior most general secretary should take charge as new president in-charge, until CWC appoints an interim president. Next step is the election for the president's post.
Motilal Vora likely to be interim Congress chief, reports CNN-News18
On 13 March, 1985, Vora was appointed Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He resigned from the post of Chief Minister on 13 February, 1988.
He has also held the post of the party treasurer in the past.
Rahul Gandhi says that he, apart from others should be held accountable for "2019 loss"
In a four-page letter shared on Twitter, Gandhi wrote, "As President of the Congress Party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election. Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress President. Rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019. It would be unjust to hold others accountable but ignore my own responsibility as President of the party."
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
16:56 (IST)
The Nehru-Gandhi family has helmed the Congress for almost four decades since independence
16:50 (IST)
He will work towards building the party, says Farooq Abdullah
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Rahul Gandhi's resignation: "I congratulate him for standing by his decision. He's young, he can become the president in future. He had always wanted someone else in that position and I can't say that defeat did this. I think he'll now work towards building the party."
16:43 (IST)
How will the Congress choose Rahul Gandhi's successor?
Congress sources said, "If the senior most general secretary is to be selected for the post of in-charge president, chances are that there are three at the top -- Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni and Mukul Wasnik - and the contest will be between these three."
Meanwhile, sources have told CNN-News18 that the contest may be between Mallikarjun Kharge, Prithviraj Chavan and Sushil Shinde.
16:38 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi removes Congress president from his Twitter description
16:34 (IST)
Rahul has urged that the next president be elected from outside hte Gandhi family: Source
A Congress source who accompanied Kamal Nath, Bhupesh Baghel and Ashok Gehlot to Rahul Gandhi's residence on Tuesday to urge him to continue as the party chief, told Firstpost, “Rahul is honest and transparent. There's no drama in this. If he wanted to remain as president, who can ask him to step down. In fact everyone wants him to remain and lead Congress," the source said.
The source said that the situation remains a stalemate. “By this weekend, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul are going abroad to pay a visit to Robert Vadra, who's undergoing some treatment. They will be back by mid-July. After that, the date for CWC meeting will be decided,” the source said.
The source also confirmed that Rahul has asked the party to select someone from outside the family as president. A senior Congress leader and former MP said, "As per convention and INC constitution, the senior most general secretary should take charge as new president in-charge, until CWC appoints an interim president. Next step is the election for the president's post.
16:19 (IST)
‘Instinctively resist” BJP’s idea of India, says Rahul Gandhi
The Congress faced defeat at the hands of the BJP in the Lok Sabha election held in April and May this year. In his letter, Gandhi criticised BJP’s idea of India. “My fight has never been a simple battle for political power. I have no hatred or anger towards the BJP but every living cell in my body instinctively resists their idea of India. This resistance arises because my being is permeated with an Indian idea that is and has always been in direct conflict with theirs. This is not a new battle; it has been waged on our soil for thousands of years. Where they see differences, I see similarity. Where they see hatred, I see love. What they fear, I embrace,” he said.
“This compassionate idea permeates the hearts of millions and millions of my beloved fellow citizens. It is this idea of India that we will now vehemently defend,” he further wrote.
16:09 (IST)
Motilal Vora likely to be interim Congress chief, reports CNN-News18
On 13 March, 1985, Vora was appointed Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He resigned from the post of Chief Minister on 13 February, 1988.
He has also held the post of the party treasurer in the past.
16:05 (IST)
Not correct for me to select new Congress chief, says Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi reiterated his belief that the Congress working Committee should choose the new party chief. "While it is important for someone new to lead our party, it would not be correct for me to select that person. Ours is a party with a profound history and heritage, one of struggle and dignity that I deeply respect. It is woven into the fabric of India and I trust the party will make the best decision regarding who can lead us with courage, love and fidelity," he wrote.
"Immediately after resigning, I suggested to my colleagues in the Congress Working Committee that the way forward would be to entrust a group of people with the task of beginning the search for a new President. I have empowered them to do so and committed my full support to this process and a smooth transition," he further said.
15:59 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi says that he, apart from others should be held accountable for "2019 loss"
In a four-page letter shared on Twitter, Gandhi wrote, "As President of the Congress Party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election. Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress President. Rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019. It would be unjust to hold others accountable but ignore my own responsibility as President of the party."
15:47 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi takes responsibility for Lok Sabha election 2019 loss