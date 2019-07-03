Rahul Gandhi resigns LIVE updates: Amarinder Singh says Congress will get through 'difficult time' with help of Rahul's vision

Rahul Gandhi resigns LATEST updates: Expressing disappointment over Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as Congress president, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said Rahul should have continued to lead the party with the same dynamism and fighting spirit with which he had steered the election campaign. He further said, "It is a difficult time for the party, but together, we will get through it, to come out stronger and bigger, with Rahul’s vision continuing to guide us."

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday stressed that he is no longer the president of the Congress, adding that the party should decide on a new chief without delay.

"The party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay, I am nowhere in this process. I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president. CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide," Rahul told reporters in the parliament.

According to NDTV, sources within the party have told the channel that Rahul has asked the CWC to finalise a new party chief within this week.

The Wayanad lawmaker, who became the Congress president in 2017, offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee meeting on 25 May, taking moral responsibility for Congress' abysmal performance in the 17th Lok Sabha elections.

However, his resignation was unanimously rejected by the CWC. So far, several top leaders have met Rahul and urged him to continue to lead the party. Despite senior members making serious attempts to convince the 49-year-old to rethink his decision, he has remained unfazed.

The Congress won 52 seats in the recent general elections, which is just eight more than what the party won in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Supporters sat on a strike outside party headquarters on Tuesday, urging Gandhi to rescind his resignation.

