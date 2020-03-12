Rahul Gandhi reacts to Jyotiraditya Scindia's switch, says royal scion will never command same respect in BJP

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Jyotiraditya Scindia forgot his ideology as he was apprehensive about his political future and that he would not get respect in the BJP.

Talking about the Madhya Pradesh leader's move to the BJP ending his long association with the Congress, Gandhi said there is a difference between what Scindia is saying and what is in his heart.

Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament that the former Congress leader was an old friend of his and had forgotten his ideology as he was apprehensive about his political future.

Scindia would not get respect in the BJP, nor would he feel satisfied there, the former Congress chief said.

A day after quitting the Congress, Scindia joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in the presence of its president JP Nadda and slammed his former party for "denying reality" and "not acknowledging" new thoughts and new leadership.

Scindia has been named as the BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

