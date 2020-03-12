You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Rahul Gandhi reacts to Jyotiraditya Scindia's switch, says royal scion will never command same respect in BJP

Politics Press Trust of India Mar 12, 2020 19:01:42 IST

  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Jyotiraditya Scindia forgot his ideology as he was apprehensive about his political future and that he would not get respect in the BJP

  • Talking about Scindia's move to the BJP ending his long association with the Congress, Gandhi said there is a difference between what Scindia is saying and what is in his heart

  • Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament that Scindia was an old friend of his and had forgotten his ideology as he was apprehensive about his political future

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Jyotiraditya Scindia forgot his ideology as he was apprehensive about his political future and that he would not get respect in the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi reacts to Jyotiraditya Scindias switch, says royal scion will never command same respect in BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia (C) being felicitated by BJP National President JP Nadda (R) after joining BJP. PTI

Talking about the Madhya Pradesh leader's move to the BJP ending his long association with the Congress, Gandhi said there is a difference between what Scindia is saying and what is in his heart.

Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament that the former Congress leader was an old friend of his and had forgotten his ideology as he was apprehensive about his political future.

Scindia would not get respect in the BJP, nor would he feel satisfied there, the former Congress chief said.

A day after quitting the Congress, Scindia joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in the presence of its president JP Nadda and slammed his former party for "denying reality" and "not acknowledging" new thoughts and new leadership.

Scindia has been named as the BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2020 19:01:42 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores