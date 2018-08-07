Rahul Gandhi questions Narendra Modi's silence over rape incidents, says Congress will support Women's Reservation Bill

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday addressed the Mahila Adhikar Sammelan and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the atrocities committed against women. Modi remains silent when crimes are committed against women in Uttar Pradesh and other BJP-ruled states, Rahul said in reference to the Deoria and Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case.

"The prime minister doesn't say anything on the incidents of rape. What happened against women in these four years is something which didn't happen even in last 70 years," he said.

The PM doesn't say anything on the incidents of rape. What happened against women in these four years is something which didn't happen even in last 70 years: Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Mahila Adhikar Sammelan #Delhi pic.twitter.com/oAZ0SgK9Bz — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018

Talking about the Women's Reservation Bill, he said that the BJP talks a lot about it, but it remains pending. "Congress told them clearly that the entire party will stand by them the day they decide to pass it. But the prime minister doesn't say anything," he added. If they fail to do so, the Congress will pass the Bill when it comes to power, Rahul said.

Taking a swipe at the government's campaign of 'beti bachao, beti padhao', he said that it was actually for "saving the daughters from BJP MLAs", an apparent reference to some BJP leaders accused in rape cases.

The Congress chief further said that his party's goal is to involve women in leadership positions. Pointing out the difference between his party and the RSS over the position of women, Rahul said that the RSS' doors are always closed for women. However, as the president of the Congress, his aim is to have 50 percent women in his party.

"We have seen the work done by women chief ministers like Sheila Dikshit who transformed Delhi. We need women at every level of leadership within and outside the Congress party," Rahul said.

He added that the Congress is going to create a space for women and he will ensure more women come to the fore in every Pradesh Congress Committee and at every level. He promised to bring women to the forefront of the party in framing policy, manifesto and strengthening the organisation.

However, he said that women will also have to earn their space in the party. Women will have to understand policies and compete with men to become a part of the party, he added.

He also asked the gathering to give him a list of women who can fight elections, who understand urbanisation and other policies. "Some women will be good at being a spokesperson, and some in policy-making, some in electoral politics. I want you to give me a list of such women and I will make sure they are given a chance and position in the party," he said.

Further hitting out at the BJP and the RSS, he said that there is not a single institution in the country which is not under attack and it is the duty of the Congress, particularly the women in the party, to defend those institutions.

The Congress president also expressed his pleasure over working with the Opposition to fight the ideology of the BJP. "We will defeat them and show them what the people of India think of them," he asserted.