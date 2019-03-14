Rahul Gandhi promises separate ministry for fishermen if Congress is voted to power in 2019 Lok Sabha election

Thrissur: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday vowed to set up a separate ministry for fishermen if the Congress is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections, saying unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi he did not make "fake promises".

He was addressing the National Fishermen Parliament organised by All India Fishermen Congress in Thriprayar. "My commitment to you is that the moment we win the 2019 elections, all the fishermen of the country will get their own dedicated ministry in Delhi," Gandhi said.

Assuring the fishermen that he would fulfil the promise if the Congress wins, the Congress chief said, "I am not like Narendra Modi. I don't make fake promises." "Please look at my speeches. When I say something, I only say it because I have decided to do it," he said.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.