Rahul Gandhi press conference LIVE updates: The BJP responded to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the Centre over demonetisation. Hitting out at the Centre, Rahul Gandhi said, "The intention of demonetisation was to help the crony capitalists change their black money to white. This was done by destroying SMEs in a bid to help the big corporates. Demonetisation wasn't a mistake. It was done intentionally to destroy the poor."
Rahul Gandhi is holding a press conference in New Delhi.
Young India is waiting for a decision on a joint parliamentary committee on the Rafale deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi told Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today, a day after he gave him 24 hours to "check and revert" on the issue.
As Indian Youth Congress workers gathered outside the AICC office in preparation for a protest march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on the issue, Rahul took to Twitter to address the finance minister.
“Dear Mr Jaitley, Less than 6 hrs left for your deadline on the #Rafale JPC to run out. Young India is waiting. I hope you're busy convincing Modi Ji and Anil Ambani Ji about why they should listen to you & approve this!” he said.
The Congress, which has launched a frontal attack on the government over the Rafale issue, is undertaking a pan India campaign to “apprise people" on the deal. Party leaders are fanning out across the country, holding press conferences which will be followed by plans for district and state level agitations on the issue.
In Delhi, the Congress is holding protests outside its headquarters and will march towards the PM's house with top party leaders expected to participate in the agitation.
"Mr Jaitley, thanks for bringing the nation's attention back to the 'GREAT RAFALE ROBBERY'. How about a Joint Parliamentary Committee to sort it out? Problem is, your 'Supreme Leader' is protecting 'his friend', so this may be inconvenient. Do check and revert in 24 hours. We're waiting," Rahul said on Twitter yesterday after Jaitley spoke on the deal.
Updated Date: Aug 30, 2018 19:20 PM
Highlights
Reform is deform for Rahul, says BJP
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for criticising the Centre. "For Rahul, reform is deform. India has rejected both Congress and Rahul," he said.
Taking a dig at the Congress chief, Patra said, "Rahul Gandhi does not have anything new to talk about. He won't get a career launch if he only keeps targetting Rafale."
BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for targetting Centre
Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for targetting Centre over demonetisation, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "What is black money, Mr Rahul Gandhi? The money which does not have an address is called as black money. The money that returned to the banking process due to demonetisation was attached with an address."
'Congress has shown how to govern India'
Hailing the UPA rule, Rahul Gandhi said at the press conference that the Congress showed how the country should be governed. "Manmohan Singh has set a precedent; Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Narendra Modi have destroyed the country. During our time, Rs 2.5 lakh crore were the NPAs, now it is Rs 12 lakh crore," he said.
Congress tweets about 'The Demonetisation Disaster'
In a tweet, the Congress claimed that many objectives "trouted" by the Modi government, in view of demonetisation, were not achieved.
'RBI report proves Modi's objectives failed'
Hitting out at the Centre, Rahul Gandhi said that the RBI annual report proved that all Narendra Modi's objectives failed. Asserting that demonetisation was a move to help crony capitalists, he said, "We have seen in the case of Gujarat's cooperative banks, of which BJP chief Amit Shah is a director, where Rs 700 crores was deposited."
Rahul targets Centre on Rafale deal
Speaking on the Rafale deal, Rahul Gandhi said that he had no problem if a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) was formed so that all facts about the deal can be disclosed. "On Rafale, I gave an option to Narendra Modi Ji through Arun Jaitley ji to have a JPC. He is writing long blogs these days. Did he ask Modi ji about JPC? We don’t know," he said.
'We don't take Modi's promises seriously'
Speaking at the press conference in New Delhi. Rahul Gandhi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi made promises to the farmers, about the bullet train. We don't take his promises seriously, but when he detect the lies in his promises. Our work is to tell the public the truth."
Demonetisation was introduced to destroy SMEs
Hitting out at the Centre, Rahul Gandhi said, "The intention of demonetisation was to help the crony capitalists change their black money to white. This was done by destroying SMEs in a bid to help the big corporates. Demonetisation wasn't a mistake. It was done intentionally to destroy the poor."
'Modi introduced note ban to help 15-20 crony capitalists'
In Delhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "This can't be called a jumla, but it's a scam. Modi was right in saying that in 70 years what no other government couldn't do, his government did. Why did Modi snatch money from the poor and give it to his select group of 15 business?"
19:12 (IST)
19:01 (IST)
18:05 (IST)
18:02 (IST)
17:54 (IST)
17:46 (IST)
17:44 (IST)
17:33 (IST)
17:31 (IST)
17:27 (IST)
Watch: Rahul Gandhi holds press conference in New Delhi