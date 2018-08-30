Rahul Gandhi press conference LIVE updates: Hitting out at the Centre, Rahul Gandhi said, "The intention of demonetisation was to help the crony capitalists change their black money to white. This was done by destroying SMEs in a bid to help the big corporates. Demonetisation wasn't a mistake. It was done intentionally to destroy the poor."
Rahul Gandhi is holding a press conference in New Delhi.
Young India is waiting for a decision on a joint parliamentary committee on the Rafale deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi told Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today, a day after he gave him 24 hours to "check and revert" on the issue.
As Indian Youth Congress workers gathered outside the AICC office in preparation for a protest march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on the issue, Gandhi took to Twitter to address the finance minister.
“Dear Mr Jaitley, Less than 6 hrs left for your deadline on the #Rafale JPC to run out. Young India is waiting. I hope you're busy convincing Modi Ji and Anil Ambani Ji about why they should listen to you & approve this!” he said.
The Congress, which has launched a frontal attack on the government over the Rafale issue, is undertaking a pan India campaign to “apprise people" on the deal. Party leaders are fanning out across the country, holding press conferences which will be followed by plans for district and state level agitations on the issue.
In Delhi, the Congress is holding protests outside its headquarters and will march towards the PM's house with top party leaders expected to participate in the agitation.
"Mr Jaitley, thanks for bringing the nation's attention back to the 'GREAT RAFALE ROBBERY'. How about a Joint Parliamentary Committee to sort it out? Problem is, your 'Supreme Leader' is protecting 'his friend', so this may be inconvenient. Do check and revert in 24 hours. We're waiting," Gandhi said on Twitter yesterday after Jaitley spoke on the deal.
Updated Date: Aug 30, 2018 17:54 PM
17:54 (IST)
'RBI report proves Modi's objectives failed'
Hitting out at the Centre, Rahul Gandhi said that the RBI annual report proved that all Narendra Modi's objectives failed. Asserting that demonetisation was a move to help crony capitalists, he said, "We have seen in the case of Gujarat's cooperative banks, of which BJP chief Amit Shah is a director, where Rs 700 crores was deposited."
17:46 (IST)
Rahul targets Centre on Rafale deal
Speaking on the Rafale deal, Rahul Gandhi said that he had no problem if a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) was formed so that all facts about the deal can be disclosed. "On Rafale, I gave an option to Narendra Modi Ji through Arun Jaitley ji to have a JPC. He is writing long blogs these days. Did he ask Modi ji about JPC? We don’t know," he said.
17:44 (IST)
'We don't take Modi's promises seriously'
Speaking at the press conference in New Delhi. Rahul Gandhi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi made promises to the farmers, about the bullet train. We don't take his promises seriously, but when he detect the lies in his promises. Our work is to tell the public the truth."
17:33 (IST)
Demonetisation was introduced to destroy SMEs
Hitting out at the Centre, Rahul Gandhi said, "The intention of demonetisation was to help the crony capitalists change their black money to white. This was done by destroying SMEs in a bid to help the big corporates. Demonetisation wasn't a mistake. It was done intentionally to destroy the poor."
17:31 (IST)
'Modi introduced note ban to help 15-20 crony capitalists'
In Delhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "This can't be called a jumla, but it's a scam. Modi was right in saying that in 70 years what no other government couldn't do, his government did. Why did Modi snatch money from the poor and give it to his select group of 15 business?"
17:27 (IST)
Watch: Rahul Gandhi holds press conference in New Delhi