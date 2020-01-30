Rahul Gandhi likens Narendra Modi to Nathuram Godse on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary; says PM full of hatred

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday fired a fresh salvo against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, Rahul compared Modi to Nathuram Godse, stating that the prime minister's ideology was similar to the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Godse shot Gandhi because he didn’t believe in himself. He loved no one, he cared for no one, and he believed in nobody. That is the same with our Prime Minister. He only loves himself. He only believes in himself. He is not interested in listening to the billions of voices in this country," Rahul told a rally in Kerala's Kalpetta.

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi, Congress in Kalpetta, Kerala: Nathuram Godse shot Mahatma Gandhi because he did not believe in himself, he loved no one, he cared for nobody, he believed in nobody and that is the same with our Prime Minister, he only loves himself, only believes in himself. pic.twitter.com/itx4GKiVIM — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

"He is so full of hatred and anger, that he cannot understand what India’s strength is. The same way we fought Godse’s ideology, we will fight Modi. And, I’m telling you, we will win," Rahul added.

Rahul is on a three-day visit to the state, where he reached Wednesday night, to hold a series of programmes against government policies like Citizenship Amendment Act and the state of economy.

On Thursday morning, he led a mass protest march against the amended CAA at Kalpetta in Wayanad district on Thursday. Holding party flags, hundreds of workers are taking part in the two kilometre-long "Save the Constitution" march, which began from the SKMJ High School in Wayanad, Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency.

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and AICC secretary K C Venugopal were among the senior leaders who participated in the rally. He would also address the party workers after the rally.

The Congress unit in Kerala has been holding protests across the state, led by its MPs, MLAs and local leaders, over the last few days.

While the Save the Constitution march was held in Wayanad, in the other 13 districts of the state the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) organised a "human map of India" with the participants making formation of the country's map.

With inputs from PTI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.