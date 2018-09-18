Rahul Gandhi kicks off election campaign in Madhya Pradesh, attacks BJP over demonetisation, GST and farm loan waivers

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 15:10:57 IST
Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 15:10:57 IST
Welcome
Rahul Gandhi in Patna: Congress chief reiterates pro-farmer stand; slams Narendra Modi over Rafale scam, growing unemployment
Kamal Nath says 15 years of BJP rule in Madhya Pradesh saw Rs 2,000-crore farmer loan scam; vows action against those responsible
Congress farm loan waivers Part II: Cultivators shocked to find names on beneficiaries list as MP ministers allege fraud by bank staff
Congress farm loan waivers Part I: MP farmers seethe over flawed implementation of scheme, banks' dubious calculations