You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Rahul Gandhi kicks off election campaign in Madhya Pradesh, attacks BJP over demonetisation, GST and farm loan waivers

Politics FP Staff Feb 14, 2019 15:10:57 IST

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on 17 September kicked off campaign for Madhya Pradesh elections. State president Kamal Nath greeted Congress leader and MP Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia as they arrived at the airport ahead of a roadshow, in Bhopal. PTI

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on 17 September kicked off his party's campaign for the Madhya Pradesh elections. State party chief Kamal Nath greeted him and MP Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia at the Bhopal airport ahead of his roadshow. PTI

Travelling in a bus, the 48-year-old leader criss-crossed several areas of Bhopal, passing through the roads that were decorated for his welcome. He held a 15-kilometre roadshow also called the Sankalp Yatra. This was the virtual launch of the Congress campaign for the Assembly polls slated in Madhya Pradesh for later this year. PTI

Travelling in a bus, the 48-year-old leader crossed several areas of Bhopal, passing through roads specially decorated to welcome him. He held a 15-kilometre-long roadshow called the Sankalp Yatra, virtually launching the Congress campaign for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls slated for later this year. PTI

Thousands of Congress workers and local residents flanked the roads and jostled to catch a glimpse of Rahul, who was accompanied by senior party leaders, including Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia. After the roadshow, Rahul addressed a public meeting, during which he attacked Narendra Modi's government over demonetisation, GST and farm loan waivers. PTI

Thousands of Congress workers and local residents flanked the roads and jostled to catch a glimpse of Rahul, who was accompanied by senior party leaders, including Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia. After the roadshow, Rahul addressed a public meeting, during which he attacked Narendra Modi's government over demonetisation, GST and farm loan waivers. PTI

Raising the issue of farm-loan waiver, Rahul questioned why the loans of farmers, who "have borrowed just Rs 5,000", could not be waived. He asked "Those who took loans in lakhs and crores were called as 'Non-Performing Assets', but when a farmer fails to pay Rs 5,000 loan, you call him a defaulter. Rahul further said that when Congress comes to power in the country, it will waive all farmers' loans. PTI

Raising the issue of farm loan waivers, Rahul questioned why those who took loans in lakhs and crores were called as 'Non-Performing Assets', but farmer were called defaulters for not paying back Rs 5,000. Rahul added that when the Congress comes to power in the country, it will waive all farmers' loans. PTI

Congress workers arrived from all over Madhya Pradesh to welcome the party chief and take part in the meeting, a police officer said. Rahul attacked demonetisation and called it the "biggest scam" of the Modi government. He asked the gathering, "Have you seen people like Vijay Mallya standing in queues after demonetisation? Only the honest people of the country stood in the queues." PTI

Congress workers arrived from all over Madhya Pradesh to welcome the party chief and take part in the meeting, a police officer said. Rahul, in his speech, attacked the government for its demonetisation move and called it the "biggest scam" of the Modi regime.  PTI

Posters and cutouts of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi among other party leaders was seen on the roads of Bhopal ahead of the leader's visit. He took on the scheduled roadshow after performing a puja and taking blessings from 11 priests. ANI

Posters and cutouts of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and other party leaders were put up on the roads of Bhopal ahead of the leader's visit. He began the roadshow after performing a puja and taking blessings from 11 priests. ANI

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 15:10:57 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories




Cricket Scores