Rahul Gandhi, Karti Chidambaram, Digvijaya Singh among key candidates of Congress for Lok Sabha Election 2019

The Indian National Congress has announced candidates for a large number of seats ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has returned from her rumoured retirement to fight the election from the Gandhi family's traditional constituency of Rae Bareli. Her son and current party chief Rahul will contest from Amethi.

Here is a list of some key candidates of the Congress:

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal – Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh is a two-time Member of Parliament from Rajgarh constituency. He was the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh between 1993 and 2003. Incidentally, 2003 was also when Singh had last contested an election. He will return to the electoral battle this year by representing Bhopal, albeit reluctantly. He had been eyeing the Rajgarh seat, his home turf, but had to accept the decision of the party high command. Singh is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha from the state. Recently, Singh was in the news for having undertaken the Narmada Parikrama, a 3,300-km circumambulation of the river.

Maharashtra

Mumbai North-Central – Priya Dutt

Priya Dutt, daughter of late actor and politician Sunil Dutt, had announced earlier that she would not contest elections this year, but obliged when the party high command asked her to enter the poll fray. Having won the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat in 2005 (in a by-election) and the Mumbai North Central seat in 2009, Priya lost to BJP candidate Poonam Mahajan in 2014. After her massive defeat that year, she had become elusive and had barely participated in party events. In October last year, she was removed from the post of secretary of the All India Congress Committee.

Mumbai South – Milind Deora

Son of Congress veteran Murli Deora, Milind Deora succeeded Sanjay Nirupam as the Mumbai Congress chief. Deora had won the Mumbai South seat 2004 and 2009, but fell to the BJP’s Arvind Sawant in 2014. Deora has served as the Union Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and Shipping. He has already started meeting people from his constituency and is particularly intent on taking up issues of project-affected people due to the Coastal Road project, as well as those of tenants of the Mumbai Post Trust area.

Solapur (SC) – Sushil Kumar Shinde

The Congress veteran from Solapur has served as the chief minister of Maharashtra between 2003 and 2004 and replaced Pranab Mukherjee in 2006 as the Leader of the House in the Lok Sabha. He has also served as the Union minister for home and power. Shinde was recently in the limelight for claiming that the BJP had tried to poach him. Shinde has been elected from Solapur thrice.

Dhule – Kunal Rohidas Patil

While father Rohidas Patil was the frontrunner for the seat in Dhule, the party chief zeroed in on the junior Patil after hearing him speak at a rally. Kunal, 44, is an MLA from the Dhule Rural Assembly constituency and will take on Union minister of state for defence and BJP leader Subhash Bhamre.

Wardha – Charulata Khajasingh Tokas

Tokas is the president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Mahila Congress. She is the daughter of party veteran Prabha Rau. Charulata’s mother had been elected Member of Parliament from this constituency in 1999.

Mumbai South Central – Eknath Gaikwad

The Congress veteran has been elected as a member of Parliament twice—in 2004 and 2009. A prominent Dalit leader, Gaikwad is strategically contesting opposite incumbent Rahul Shewale of the BJP, who is also a Dalit leader. The grand old party aims to gain Dalit votes, especially in the aftermath of the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

Manipur

Inner Manipur: O Nabakishore Singh

The Congress party has decided to ditch incumbent Thokchom Meinya and pitch former IAS officer O Nabakishore Singh from this constituency. Nabakishore has served as the chief secretary of the state and courted controversy last year when chief minister N Biren Singh removed him from his position and moved him to a less important one. Nabakishore applied for retirement the very next day. Hailing from the Bishnupur district in Manipur, he belongs to the Meitei community, an important ethnic community from the state. He is also the first person from the community to become the chief secretary of the state.

Outer Manipur: K James

A government employee-turned-entrepreneur, K James was chosen over incumbent Thangso Baite by the party. Baite has held the seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes, since 2004. James will have the responsibility to make sure the seat stays with the Congress, especially after BJP swept the Assembly polls two years ago.

Meghalaya

Tura: Mukul Sangma

The former chief minister is currently the Leader of Opposition in the Meghalaya Assembly. He is also a member of the Legislative Assembly from the Songsak Assembly constituency. Mukul first became the chief minister in 2010 and returned for a second term in 2013. It was during his tenure as chief minister that the National Green Tribunal banned coal mining in the state in 2014. While the NGT order affected people financially dependent on mining, Mukul did not challenge the ruling. This has turned into an issue that the current chief minister and National People’s Party leader Conrad Sangma has raised against Mukul ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Shillong: Vincent H Pala

Vincent Pala is the incumbent member of Parliament from the Shillong constituency. A former public servant, Pala hails from the East Jaintia Hills of the state. This will be his third term from the constituency. Pala has been a firm critic of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016. An engineer by vocation, Pala is also a businessman and owns coal mines in the state.

Nagaland

Nagaland: KL Chishi

A former chief minister of Nagaland, KL Chishi recently defected from BJP to Congress after being defeated in the Assembly elections in 2018 on a BJP ticket. He had also floated his own party — the Nationalist Democratic Movement. He was the chief minister of the state for less than a month.

Odisha

Sundargarh (ST) – George Tirkey

A four-time Member of the Legislative Assembly, George Tirkey joined the Congress early this year. He has fought state elections on a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha ticket and later as an independent. With Tirkey’s candidature, the Congress may be able to woo the tribal and Christian population in Sundargarh.

Kalahandi – Bhakta Charan Das

Bhakta Charan Das has represented the Kalahandi constituency in 2009 and was the Deputy Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs at the Centre. He later became a Union Minister of State for Railways. Das is also known for his environmental activism and for raising issues faced by farmers.

Nabarangpur (ST) – Pradeep Majhi

This 43-year-old politician was an MP from Nabrangpur in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. Majhi had held sway on the rice bowl of the state once and wishes to win his constituents back. Amid a slump in the procurement of paddy, farmers recently agitated against the government. Majhi will have to gain the confidence of the farmers.

Bolangir: Samarendra Mishra

Samarendra Mishra is the son of the leader of Opposition and Bolangir MLA Narasingha Mishra. He is up against incumbent Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo of the BJD. Once a Congress bastion, the constituency went to Deo in 2009.

Rajasthan

Jodhpur: Vaibhav Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav will contest the elections from the Jodhpur constituency, which was once a Congress bastion. The seat is currently held by BJP MP Gajendra Shekhawat. Vaibhav is the general secretary of the state Congress committee, but this is his electoral debut. He will take charge of the constituency that has been the senior Gehlot’s home turf for almost four decades.

Barmer: Manvendra Singh

Senior BJP leader Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra has been chosen to fight the election from Barmer. Manvendra, who left the BJP to join the last year, replaces former MP Harish Choudhary. Manvendra himself was elected as a BJP MP in 2004.

Tamil Nadu

Sivaganga: Karti Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress veteran and former finance minister P Chidambaram will contest from Sivaganga. Karti had fought the elections in 2014 from the same constituency and lost. Karti is currently being investigated by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in alleged graft cases such as the Aircel-Maxis case and the Sequoia Capital case. Last year, Karti was arrested by the CBI in a money laundering case and later that year, the ED attached assets worth over Rs 50 crore in India, Spain and the UK in the INX Media money laundering case.

Tripura

West Tripura: Subal Bhowmick

The former state vice-president of the BJP quit the saffron party ahead of the polls and joined the Congress. A former Congress MLA, Bhowmick floated his own party, the Tripura Pragatisheel Grameen Congress, in 2013. He then proceeded to join the BJP before making a comeback to the Congress in March this year.

Uttar Pradesh

Rae Bareli: Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi has been elected as an MP for four consecutive terms from the constituency that has primarily been a Congress turf. In 2014, when the nation was swept by the ‘Modi wave’, Gandhi defeated the BJP’s Ajai Agarwal by a margin of over 3 lakh votes. The 72-year-old veteran, with Italian origin, has kept a low profile over the past two years, handing the reins of the grand old party to son Rahul. She is the chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance and has served as the Congress chief for over two decades.

Amethi: Rahul Gandhi

The son of Congress veterans Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi, Rahul is the current MP from Amethi. In 2014, Rahul defeated BJP’s star candidate Smriti Irani by 1.07 lakh votes. The constituency is a Congress bastion and was earlier represented by father Rajiv. Rahul assumed charge as the president of the Congress party in 2017 and is shouldering the responsibility of bringing regional parties together for a ‘mahagathbandhan’ alliance against the ruling BJP. Rahul has successfully represented the constituency since the 2004 elections and is up against Union minister Irani yet again.

Fatehpur Sikri: Raj Babbar

Former Bollywood actor Raj Babbar is a four-time member of Parliament and two-time member of Rajya Sabha. The actor, who entered politics by joining Janata Dal, has hopped parties at least twice. He defected from the Janata Dal to Samajwadi Party in the early nineties. In 2006, after being suspended from the Samajwadi Party, Babbar joined the Congress. In the 2014 elections, he contested from the Ghaziabad seat but lost to BJP candidate VK Singh. Babbar is currently the Uttar Pradesh chief of the Congress.

Uttarakhand

Nainital: Harish Rawat

Harish Rawat is a senior Congress politician who has also served as the chief minister of Uttarakhand. In the UPA-II regime, Rawat was the union minister for water resources. Rawat, who is a five-time Member of Parliament, has never represented Nainital before. He has represented his home constituency Almora four times and Haridwar once.

Garhwal: Manish Khanduri

Manish Khanduri, who joined the Congress early this year, is up for a tough task. He has to woo a constituency that has been loyal to his father and BJP veteran BC Khanduri. To make matters worse, he is up against the BJP's national secretary Tirath Singh Rawat.

West Bengal

Jangipur: Abhijit Mukherjee

Son of former president and Congress heavyweight Pranab Mukherjee, Abhijit has been the MP from this constituency since 2012. Abhijit won the bypolls when father Pranab resigned as MP to become the president of the country. Abhijit was re-elected in the 2014 polls. A mechanical engineer from Jadavpur University, Abhijit will seek to win his third term.

Behrampur: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is currently the West Bengal Congress chief. He has been the MP from the Behrampur constituency since 1999. In the UPA-II government Adhir was rewarded by the party high command when he was made the Minister of State for Railways.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Kuldeep Rai Sharma

Kuldeep Rai Sharma, who is the chief of Andaman and Nicobar Congress Committee, will contest from the constituency. The seat is currently held by the BJP. Kuldeep is expected to breathe life into the party’s performance this time.

Puducherry

Puducherry: V Vaithilingam

The senior Congress leader is the speaker of Puducherry Legislative Assembly. Vaithilingam has also served as the chief minister of the Puducherry state and is a six-time legislator from Nettapakkam and Kamarajar Nagar constituencies.

