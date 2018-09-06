Rahul Gandhi is the biggest buffoon in the country, says K Chandrashekar Rao; Congress hits back

In a scathing attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Telangana's caretaker chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday said that Gandhi was "the biggest buffoon in the country".

"Everyone knows that Rahul Gandhi is the biggest buffoon in the country. The whole country saw how he went to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hugged him in the Parliament...He is a property for us, the more he comes (to Telangana), the more seats we will win," Rao said at a press conference.

"Rahul Gandhi inherited the legacy of Congress's Delhi sultanate," Rao further said.

In response, Congress called Rao a "buffoon" too and said that "this is the end of an era of a dictator who is more dangerous than Hitler."

Rao's remarks against the Congress chief came on a day when the Telangana Assembly was dissolved by the governor on recommendation by the state cabinet.

Governor ESL Narasimhan accepted a resolution of the cabinet recommending dissolution of the Assembly. He asked Rao and his council of ministers to continue in office as caretaker government.

Ending the suspense, the state cabinet passed a resolution for dissolution of the Assembly at the meeting held at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister.

Immediately after the cabinet meet that lasted for less than half hour, Rao drove to Raj Bhavan to meet the governor.

For the last few weeks, Rao had been giving strong indications of going for early polls.

Political observers say the TRS is keen for early elections as the party believes that simultaneous elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha may not help it properly highlight welfare and developmental works undertaken during the last four years.

Rao will formally launch the TRS election campaign with a public meeting at Husnabad in Siddipet district on Friday.

Christened 'Prajala Aasirwada Sabha', this will be the first of 100 public meetings planned by TRS over the next 50 days.

With inputs from IANS