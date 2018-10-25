'Rahul Gandhi is living in a hallucination': BJP hits back at Congress president over his remarks on CBI row

BJP on Thursday hit back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his remarks over Alok Verma being divested of his powers as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director and said that Gandhi is "living in a hallucination".

"I think Congress has lost all hopes of becoming relevant. Congress has lost its status also," said Union minister Prakash Javadekar in a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

"Therefore, they are dreaming only of Rafale. Rahulji is living in a hallucination. He is manufacturing lies on Rafale everyday," he said.

"Today, he came out with a new falsehood: That the CBI director was removed. The CBI director has not been removed. He has been sent on leave. The second falsehood is that he was sent on leave because he was inquiring about Rafale. There is no inquiry. This is utterly fallacious, malicious and a manufactured lie," Javadekar further said.

"Indian citizens are more mature than Rahul Gandhi. The country has not witnessed such immature politics. He failed in his two-minute presser today on matter, manner and method," said the Union minister.

"He has crossed all limits of civility. And therefore, he is cursing the prime minister day in and day out," he added.

Javadekar also said that it was Congress which had misused the CBI. "Those who misused CBI to oppress their opponents and take care of cases against them are now making allegations," he said.

"Actually, people are surprised and asking us why a probe in CBI was not conducted earlier," Javadekar said.

Javadekar's remarks were made in response to Gandhi's accusations against the government over the CBI chief being divested of his powers.

Gandhi had earlier said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed the CBI chief in the middle of the night because he was scared the agency was about to start probing the Rafale fighter jet deal.

The Congress president had made a similar allegation on Wednesday when he began his two-day Rajasthan trip, which happened to coincide with the shake-up in the CBI.

“The CBI was going to start an inquiry and therefore the prime minister got scared and removed the CBI chief at 1 am in the night,” he had said in Kota.

Gandhi had also repeated the allegation that the prime minister paved the way for Anil Ambani's Reliance Group to bag a Rafale-related offset deal. Both the government and the Reliance Group has earlier rejected the charges.

With inputs from PTI