Rahul Gandhi in UK: Judiciary, EC 'torn apart' under BJP, says Congress chief, accuses Narendra Modi of keeping 'mum' on grave issues

London: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the judiciary and election commission were being "torn apart" under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was keeping mum on grave issues confronting the nation.

Addressing the Indian Overseas Congress in London, he said the prime minister insulted every Indian by saying that nothing had happened in the last 70 years.

"India shows the future to the world. The people of India made this possible, and the Congress helped them," he said.

"If the prime minister says nothing had happened before he assumed office, he is not commenting on the Congress, he is insulting every person of the country," Gandhi said.

He alleged that at present, Dalits, farmers, tribal people, minorities, the poor in India are told they will not get anything, and "if they raise their voice, they are beaten up".

The SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act has been "destroyed, and scholarships have been discontinued", he claimed.

Gandhi said, "When the farmers of Karnataka and Telangana ask for loan waiver, prime minister Modi says this is not our policy. India's handful of richest businessmen have NPAs of Rs 12.5 lakh crore, but the prime minister says nothing."

He alleged that the prime minister kept quiet "when his own party's MLA raped a woman and when Nirav Modi ran away with people's money."

"Institutions such as the Supreme Court, Election Commission, Reserve Bank of India, which are the walls of our country, are being torn apart now," he alleged.

It was the first time that four senior-most judges of the apex court come out in public earlier this year to say they were not being allowed to work, he said.

"I do not use bad language for the prime minister. And if you have listened to the debate on the Rafale deal in Parliament, you would have seen that the prime minister could not answer my questions," he said.

Gandhi said China creates 50,000 jobs a day, while India creates only 450, and unemployment was a pressing issue.

"Our farmers need help. Our youth needs education, elderly people need health care. But, there is no discussion on the issues of farmers, education and health care," he said.

Lauding the contribution of non-resident Indians in the development of the country, he said, "Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, BR Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru were all NRIs. They travelled the world and helped India with new perspectives.