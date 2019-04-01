Rahul Gandhi in Telangana; Lok Sabha Election 2019 campaign LIVE updates: 'Narendra Modi wants to eradicate poor people, not poverty'

Narendra Modi in Wardha; Lok Sabha Election 2019 campaign LATEST updates: It's a battle of ideology, says Rahul Gandhi.

"There are two ideologies. One that works for India to be divided based on religion, caste, class, etc. And the other says that India must be united. The Congress supports development for everyone, for all marginalised communities," Rahul Gandhi says. We need to give the country NYAY, says Rahul Gandhi in Telangana.

"Narendra Modi wakes up in the morning and takes up his job: Helping India's rich people. The second work is to spread hate and lie. He said he would provide employment, alleviate farmer distress but has it happened? No," Rahul Gandhi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for re-election in Maharashtra by promising that BJP government is making "sincere" efforts to alleviate the water crisis in Wardha. Wardha is the industrial hub of the drought-hit Vidarbha region in Maharashtra.

"The work on the Wardha irrigation project is going on at a good pace. Similarly, in Wardha, the BJP's water campaign will benefit hundreds of villages. We are very sincerely trying to alleviate the problem of water in the region," Modi said.

In the rally in Maharashtra's Wardha, referring to the verdict of acquittal of the accused in the Samjhauta Express blast case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the saffron party's statement against the Congress, accusing it of insulting the Hindu community.

"Who coined the term Hindu terror? The Congress has insulted the Hindu community, they cannot be forgiven," the prime minister said. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had also slammed the Congress over the remark after the verdict in the case.

Congress's corruption caused drought in Maharashtra, Narendra Modi says. "I assure you that the schemes that are in the works will be fast-forwarded so that they are completed in time. The drought in Maharashtra is also a gift of the Congress' 70-year-old rule of corruption," Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition in Maharashtra and said that the parties were like 'Kumbhakaran'. "They sleep when they are in power in the Parliament," Modi said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address election rallies in Telangana's Zaheerabad, Wanaparthy, and Huzurnagar constituencies on Monday.

On Sunday, Rahul addressed a joint rally with ally JD(S) in Karnataka. JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda was also present. At the rally, Rahul asked leaders and workers of his party and JD(S) to strive unitedly for the coalition victory in Lok Sabha polls, as defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi was its target. Modi will also be campaigning in Telangana's Secunderabad on Monday.

Telangana chief minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is set to address an election rally for the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana's Peddpalli constituency on Monday.

On Sunday, KCR asserted that the coalition of regional parties is set to form the government at the Centre after the coming Lok Sabha elections. Reiterating that he would, if necessary, launch a national party for the development of the country, KCR said there are changes required in health, legal, administrative matters as well as in the Constitution.

"If needed, I will launch a national party. There are changes needed in health, legal and administrative matters as well as in the Constitution. With your blessings I will create tremors in national politics," the TRS chief said.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will file his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha election from the Mainpuri constituency in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Mulayam's brother and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav said he will not be present when Mulayam files the papers. "My adversaries would be there. Hence I cannot go there,” said Shivpal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Monday as part of his pre-poll campaigning. Prime Minister on Monday tweeted about his visits and slammed Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party for corruption and family politics. "I believe that the Telugu Desam Party will be defeated," Modi said.

Calling Secunderabad "an affiliate with people who work hard to make India a more prosperous country", Modi said that he was keen on meeting with people.

महाराष्ट्रातील माझ्या प्रिय बंधू आणि भगिनींना नमस्कार! आज मी महाराष्ट्राला भेट देणार आहे. महात्मा गांधीजी यांच्या जीवनदर्शनाची साक्ष देणाऱ्या वर्ध्यात संवाद साधणार आहे. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2019

On Sunday during a Main Bhi Chowkidar event in Delhi, Modi, in an apparent dig at Congress' minimum income promise ahead of the Lok Sabha election and the Gandhi family, said its four generations had made the same promises but nothing happened, and first-time voters should see the "track record" of those pitching for eliminating poverty. He also said that the 'Mission Shakti, demonstrating India's anti-satellite missile capability, had nothing to do with polls and hit out at those opposing his announcement of it in an address to the nation.

"The US, Russia and China did ASAT tests openly, why should we have hidden it," he said replying to question at the event that was beamed across the country at 500 places where gatherings of BJP workers, professionals, chowkidars (watchmen), traders, farmers among others listened to Modi and interacted with him through video-conferencing.

Responding to a question from Mumbai on the Balakot air strikes, the prime minister said they were carried out by the country's security forces and not by him. Modi said he took the decision for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to conduct the air strikes as he thought that "the game" should be played from where terrorism is being remote-controlled.

He said Pakistan is in a fix because if it acknowledges the air strikes, it will have to accept that there was terror camp there.

Modi also said that a government with a clear mandate was very important. India's voice is heard because it has a majority government, he said.

Taking a dig at Congress' NYAY minimum income programme, he said, "I want to tell first-time voters that they should see the track record and not listen to their 'tape record'."

He said the country's first prime minister had expressed concern about poverty and had talked about eliminating it. "His daughter then took it ahead, the slogan (to remove poverty) as well as poverty. Her son also expanded the slogan and the country's poverty," Modi claimed.

"His widow then ran the country using a remote control for 10 years and she also expanded poverty. Now, her shehzaada is doing the same," Modi said in an obvious reference to former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, as well as former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and current party president Rahul Gandhi.

Modi urged first-time voters to see their track record as four generations have been talking about removing poverty over and again but have not been doing anything about it.

"It is the job of the new voters to understand those who lie," Modi said.

