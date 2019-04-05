Rahul Gandhi in Pune; Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Congress chief promises 33% reservation for women if voted to power



Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: When asked by a student as to how he envisioned the participation of women in politics, Rahul promised that there would be 33 percent reservation of all Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha seats if the Congress is voted to power in 2019. He also said he is planning to employ a similar reservation in various other sectors as well.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, in an interactive session with students at Pune in Maharashtra said the country no longer respect skills. Furnishing statistics on jobs lost in India, Rahul also made a point on the Congress manifesto, saying he does not believe in making false promises.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has said Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had sent messengers to his father Lalu Prasad, to him and to various Congress leaders with deals and offers within six months of him allying with BJP. This comes as a backlash to JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor alleging that Lalu Prasad's claims to that effect were 'bogus'.

At Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh, BJP president Amit Shah once again raked up the Balakot air strike that the Indian government had undertaken to avenge the deaths of soldiers in the Pulwama attack. "Rahul's guru Sam Pitroda can ask why we needed to do the strikes, but we know that you can only answer a stone attack with stones," Shah said.

BJP president Amit Shah, addressing a rally at the General Grounds of Bordumsa in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, said Narendra Modi has brought great development to the North East and added that India has already decided to vote for him. "This is the land where sun rises first. This is why so many of you are so hard working here," he said.

Janata Dal (United) leader Prashant Kishore has alleged that Lalu Prasad's "best days" are behind him. He said that claims made by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, reported by news outlets, were "bogus". In a soon-to-be released book, Lalu has alleged that JD(U) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wanted to return to the RJD-JDU alliance within months of leaving it, but that Lalu had rebuffed his attempts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will speak at rallies in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, said in an exclusive interview to ABP on Friday that labour is his commitment. When asked about his busy campaign schedule, Modi said that he has "done night stays" in 450 districts of the country and that he does not accept fatigue.

Back-to-back rallies are the order of the day as the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress brass cover the length and the breadth of the country in fervent campaigns, with less than a week to go for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election to begin.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold election rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha and Saharanpur along with Uttarakhand's Dehradun. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally and hold an interactive session with students in Maharashtra. He is scheduled to interact with students in Pune, after which he will be addressing rallies in Chandrapur and Wardha.

On Thursday, Rahul filed his nomination papers from Wayanad in Kerala and led a mega roadshow through the town afterwards. He was accompanied by sister, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi who will be present on Friday at an event in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in support of Congress candidate Dolly Sharma.

BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to campaign in Arunachal Pradesh's Bardumsa, Manipur's Thoubal and Assam's Jagiroad. Shah cancelled his visit to Telangana, where he was scheduled to address two public rallies, on Thursday, as he had to attend an "emergency meeting" on the party's manifesto and poll-related issues, a top leader said on Thursday. He was slated to address public meetings in Karimnagar and Warangal.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will also be holding a rally in Assam's Dhuburi and West Bengal's Naxalbari.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to reply to the Election Commission (EC) over the reference to the Indian Army in his "Modi ji ki sena" comment.

The BJP on Thursday reacted as if it had received a major fillip after veteran BJP leader LK Advani, who has been replaced by party president Amit Shah in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, wrote a blog titled Nation First, Party Next, Self Last ahead of the party's foundation day on 6 April. "Proud to be a BJP Karyakarta and proud that greats like LK Advani ji have strengthened it," Modi tweeted in response.

Tellingly, Advani said on Thursday that his party has never regarded those who disagreed with it politically as "anti-nationals" or "enemies" but only as adversaries. His remarks which come at a time when top BJP leaders have used anti-national barbs against political rivals on the issue of national security.

