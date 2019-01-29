Rahul Gandhi in Kochi: Congress chief assures passage of women's quota bill if his party is voted to power in LS polls

Kochi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the Women's Reservation Bill would be passed in Parliament on a priority if voted to power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"The first thing we will do when we win the 2019 election is to pass the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament," he said at the booth-level party workers meet in Kochi.

He was responding to a suggestion from a party worker that there was need for more women candidates.

"We want to see women in position of leadership," he added.

The bill seeking to reserve 33 percent of seats for women in Parliament and state legislatures has been pending for a long time in view of lack of consensus.

