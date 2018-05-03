Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka LIVE updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will undertake the eighth leg of his campaign for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls on 3 and 4 May, party sources said.
Resuming his "Jana Aashirwada Yatre", the Congress chief is expected to cover Bidar, Kalburgi (Gulbarga), Gadag and Haveri districts of the southern state during the eighth leg of his campaign.
Karnataka goes to the polls on 12 May.
"The Congress president is likely to hold corner meetings in Bidar on 3 May. The next day, he is expected to address public and corner meetings in Kalburgi, Gadag and Haveri districts,” the source said.
He added that as the poll date nears, Gandhi is expected to reach out to the masses in areas he has not covered during his campaign so far.
The Congress chief last campaigned in the southern state on 26 and 27 April.
Karnataka is slated to witness a three-corner contest, involving the ruling Congress, BJP and the HD Deve Gowda-led JD(S). The result of the election will be announced on 15 May.
Updated Date: May 03, 2018 13:21 PM
Highlights
13:21 (IST)
13:19 (IST)
13:16 (IST)
13:05 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi present in Aurad, to address corner meeting shortly
12:03 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi to hold four meetings
Rahul Gandhi will begin the eighth phase of his campaign in Karnataka on Thursday. Resuming his "Jana Aashirwada Yatre", the Congress chief is expected to cover Bidar, Kalburgi (Gulbarga), Gadag and Haveri districts of the southern state. On 3 May, he will take part in four corner meetings starting from Aurad at 12.30 pm.
11:56 (IST)
Modi govt made zero contribution to Karnataka govt's Rs 8500 crore farm-loan waiver, says Rahul Gandhi
Earlier today, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted a report card of the agriculture policies of the Narendra Modi government in Karnataka giving it a rating of "F". In a tweet, Gandhi made several accusations including how the Central government led by Modi made no contribution to the Rs 8,500 crore farm loan waiver announced by the state government. He also said that the Central government's crop insurance scheme has benefited insurance companies while it hurt farmers, while also accusing it of not fulfilling its promise of 50 percent above MSP to the Karnataka farmers.
11:03 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi to visit Bidar today
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will undertake the eighth leg of his campaign for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls on 3-4 May.