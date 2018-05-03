Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka LIVE updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will undertake the eighth leg of his campaign for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls on 3 and 4 May, party sources said.

Resuming his "Jana Aashirwada Yatre", the Congress chief is expected to cover Bidar, Kalburgi (Gulbarga), Gadag and Haveri districts of the southern state during the eighth leg of his campaign.

Karnataka goes to the polls on 12 May.

"The Congress president is likely to hold corner meetings in Bidar on 3 May. The next day, he is expected to address public and corner meetings in Kalburgi, Gadag and Haveri districts,” the source said.

He added that as the poll date nears, Gandhi is expected to reach out to the masses in areas he has not covered during his campaign so far.

The Congress chief last campaigned in the southern state on 26 and 27 April.

Karnataka is slated to witness a three-corner contest, involving the ruling Congress, BJP and the HD Deve Gowda-led JD(S). The result of the election will be announced on 15 May.