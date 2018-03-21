Congress president Rahul Gandhi started the second day of his Karnataka visit on Wednesday. On his itinerary are meetings with Congress leaders, visit to temples, interactions with students and public meetings.
He visited the Shringeri Sharadamba Temple in Chikkamagaluru along with other Congress leaders.
#WATCH: Rahul Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders, visits Shringeri Sharadamba Temple in Chickmagalur. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/fvNLqvv4hq
— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2018
Gandhi is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka, the third in over a month. His complete schedule is as follows: 8.30 am: Meeting with Block Congress presidents, Dakshina Kannada & Udupi 9.30 am: Meeting with senior leaders of Dakshina Kannada & Udupi 11.20 am: Visit to Sharadamba Temple, Sringeri Mutt 12.25 pm: Interaction with students of Rajiv Gandhi Sanskrit University, Sringeri Mutt 3 pm: Public meeting at Chikkamagaluru 6 pm: Public meeting at Hassan
Continuing our #JanaAashirwadaYatre, today I will be addressing public meetings in Chikkamagaluru and Hassan. I will also visit the Sringeri Mutt and the Rajiv Gandhi Sanskrit University. pic.twitter.com/LcR4e9HtCj — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 21, 2018
On Tuesday, Gandhi had said the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were "not inclusive" as he ignored farmers but waived off loans of big industrialists. "Modi speaks about Basavanna but his policies are not inclusive. If he can waive off Rs 25 lakh crore worth loans of big industrialists, why can't he help farmers?" he asked at a public rally in Karnataka's coastal Udupi district.
He told the gathering that though farmers had pleaded for the right Minimum Support Price for their produce, it was not fulfilled. "In contrast, our government in the state has spent thrice the amount on irrigation projects than the Modi government did for the entire nation. We do not spread hatred, we abide by the principles of Basavanna," he said a day after the state cabinet agreed to grant status of religious minority to Lingayats and Veerashaivas, who are followers of Basavanna.
Observing that the motto of his party's government in the state was Basavanna's principle of "follow what you preach", Gandhi said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took the lead in waiving farmers' loans.
He also lauded the state's youth for the IT revolution they spearheaded in Karnataka.
Addressing another rally in the port city of Mangaluru, Gandhi said as Modi had only one more year left, he should work towards generating employment to fulfil at least his promise of providing 2 crore jobs during his tenure.
The party chief also accused the prime minster of "helping his industrial friends" in converting their black money during the 50-day note ban period from 10 November to 31 December, 2016, while "the common people had to stand in queues to exchange their hard-earned money".
Stressing that the country doesn't run on false promises and speeches, he said: "This (upcoming Karnataka assembly) election will be run by candidates who have worked hard for the people and the party. We will defeat our opponents with love and truth."
Siddaramaiah, state unit president G Parameshwara and Lok Sabha MP from the state KC Venugopal were among the other party leaders present at the rallies. During the day, Gandhi had interacted with the fishermen community in Udupi and also visited temples and churches in the coastal region.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: Apr 16, 2018 07:50 AM
Highlights
JD(S) not a serious contender, playing BJP's team-B
"JD(S) is nothing but BJP's B-team. They have decided, they are here to make BJP win. They are helping BJP through the backdoor, thinking that the people of Karnataka don't understand what is happening. I want to say that let them bring in A-team, B-team or C-team, only Congress party will win, because it represents everyone from Dalits to backwards to tribals," Rahul said.
Modi's talk on corruption hollow; PM was flanked by those who spent time in jail
"Because Modi ji has raised the issue of corruption, even I will add two words. Modi ji talks of corruption but is accompanied by those (BS Yeddyurappa) who have been to jail. While Congress party made banks accessible for people, Modi ji made you stand in lines by implementing note bank," Rahul said.
Rahul Gandhi recounts Siddaramaiah's welfare schemes
Rahul Gandhi recounted the welfare schemes by the Karnataka government. He said that the government ensured free education from KG to PG for girls, gave out free 7 kg rice to each and every poor person and opened Indira canteen for subsidised food.
He also said that the Siddaramaiah government spends half of what the Centre spends across the entire nation on welfare of dalits and tribals.
Guru Narayandas' teachings run in our blood
"Guru Narayandas and Basvanna's teachings runs in Congress' blood. And the same teachings run in the blood of every person in Karnataka. Prime Minister Modi speak of their teachings but they don't understand it," Rahul said.
Rahul Gandhi brings Mahabharata analogy again, calls BJP power hungry kauravs
"The whole of India knows that Kauravs fought for the truth while the Pandavs fought for the truth. We are fighting for the truth but BJP can do anything for power. They bought power in Arunachal Pradesh, purchased MLAs in Goa. They will do whatever it takes o snatch power." Rahul said.
Rahul Gandhi draws Gujarat analogy to praise Siddaramaiah govt
"Here in Karnataka, from kindergarten to PG, every girl child gets free education and the cost is borne bu the state government. If you go to Gujarat, you will find that 90 percent of the educational institutes have been privatised by Modi ji and his party. They have handed over schools and colleges to the richest men there," Rahul said.
Rahul Gandhi slams Modi for denying 70 years worth of India's progress
"Narendra Modi says nothing was done in India since 70 years. Does this means that all your forefathers, the poor farmers in India have not done anything for their growth? Has no one done anything for India before him?" Rahul asked.
Narendra Modi speaks of corruption but blind to own party's fault
"He comes here and speaks of corruption. But his own party here is led by someone who has spent time in jail. He doesn't see corruption there. When he himself changes the Rafale jets' contract to give benefit to his friends, he doesn't see corruption. He doesn't see corruption when Amit Shah's son Jay Shah suddenly becomes rich," Rahul said.
Unlike Modi we don't promise, only deliver: Rahul
"Narendra Modi ji speaks so much but is always silent on the issues of importance, whether it is joblessness, farmers' crisis, or any other issue. But we don't make promises like them We just deliver," Rahul said.
He then cited the example of Anna Bhagya scheme, under which each person from a poor family is eligible to 7 kg free rice.
PM Modi doesn't understand Basavanna's teachings of truth
"Even a 14 year old child knows his dharma. Even a 14 year old says Satyamev Jayate, but the country's prime minister doesn't' understand what that means. He said he will put 15 lakh in every account when elected to power, where is that money. Modi talks of Basvanna but doesn't understand his teachings of truth," Rahul Gandhi said.
Will channel all energy to stop BJP, RSS from dividing the nation: Rahul
Speaking at the rally here Rahul said that he was thankful to the people for supporting his grandmother Indira Gandhi when she was facing a tough time in politics. "I humbly request you to bless me with your support like you supported my grandmother," he said while adding that he will channel all the support and power he gets from the people to stop the BJP and the RSS from dividing the nation.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi met Bharati Tirtha Swami, the Shankaracharya of Sringeri Mutt in Chikamagaluru
Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Chikamagaluru shortly
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a rally in Chikamagaluru in Karnataka. Today is the last day of the third phase of Rahul's Jana Aashirwada Yatre.
Updates for Day 2 begin
The Congress president seeks blessings at Sri Gokarnanatheshwara temple
Rahul Gandhi interacts with crowd in Rosario Church in Mangaluru
We will defeat our political opponents with love and truth: Rahul Gandhi
Unlike Gujarat, in Karnataka girl gets free education from KG to PG: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi says, "During my campaign in Gujarat, students told me that they had to spend around ₹15 lakh for their graduation. But in Karnataka, a girl child gets free education from KG to PG."
KPCC president Dr Parameshwara talks of NavaKarnataka Nirman
In 2019, when we return to power, we will waive off all farm loans: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi attacks Narendra Modi on note ban, says during demonetisation PM Modi helped his industrialist friends
Rahul Gandhi attacks Prime Minister Narendra Modi on note ban and says, "During Demonetisation PM Modi helped his industrialist friends to turn their black money into white when the common people had to stand in queues to exchange their hard-earned money."
Rahul recalls Rafale deal and corruption surrounding it
BJP president is accused of murder, whole country knows this: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi attacks Amit Shah, says, "Today BJP's president is accused of murder and the whole country knows this. These things are expected from a party like BJP, whereas the people hold the Congress party at a high standard."
Modi's ministers agree that unemployment is highest today: Rahul Gandhi
Modi's ministers agree that unemployment is highest today: Rahul Gandhi
We didn't wait to win polls and then give you Indira canteen, says Rahul
We didn't make grand promises but when we thought farmers need us, we went out of our way to help them: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul slams Modi on note ban, says unlike BJP Congress party has taken banks to every village
BJP like the Kauravas will do everything for power, Modi will continue to lie for it: Rahul Gandhi
BJP bought MLAs in Goa, in Meghalaya Arunachal, they bought voters: Rahul Gandhi
Watch Rahul Gandhi address a gathering in Mangaluru
Gandhi to tour southern parts of state during third visit
Gandhi, who visited northern parts of the state in the earlier two rounds, will be touring the south coastal and Malnad regions during his two-day visit. Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru that has strong BJP presence, and Hassan, the home district of the former prime minister and Janata Dal Secular supremo HD Deve Gowda will be part of the Congress president's visit this time. Continuing with his visit to religious places, as done in the last two rounds, Gandhi will visit Gokarnatheswara temple, Rosario church, Ullal dargah, Sringeri Sharadamba temple and also Sringeri mutt.- PTI
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah accompanies Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in Mangaluru
People gear up for Rahul Gandhi's arrival in Mangaluru
This is the itinerary of Rahul Gandhi's third visit to Karnataka
Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives in Mangalore for his third visit to Karnataka ahead of polls
Rahul Gandhi concludes address by thanking people of Karnataka
