Congress president Rahul Gandhi started the second day of his Karnataka visit on Wednesday. On his itinerary are meetings with Congress leaders, visit to temples, interactions with students and public meetings.

He visited the Shringeri Sharadamba Temple in Chikkamagaluru along with other Congress leaders.

#WATCH: Rahul Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders, visits Shringeri Sharadamba Temple in Chickmagalur. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/fvNLqvv4hq — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2018

Gandhi is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka, the third in over a month. His complete schedule is as follows: 8.30 am: Meeting with Block Congress presidents, Dakshina Kannada & Udupi 9.30 am: Meeting with senior leaders of Dakshina Kannada & Udupi 11.20 am: Visit to Sharadamba Temple, Sringeri Mutt 12.25 pm: Interaction with students of Rajiv Gandhi Sanskrit University, Sringeri Mutt 3 pm: Public meeting at Chikkamagaluru 6 pm: Public meeting at Hassan

Continuing our #JanaAashirwadaYatre, today I will be addressing public meetings in Chikkamagaluru and Hassan. I will also visit the Sringeri Mutt and the Rajiv Gandhi Sanskrit University. pic.twitter.com/LcR4e9HtCj — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 21, 2018

On Tuesday, Gandhi had said the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were "not inclusive" as he ignored farmers but waived off loans of big industrialists. "Modi speaks about Basavanna but his policies are not inclusive. If he can waive off Rs 25 lakh crore worth loans of big industrialists, why can't he help farmers?" he asked at a public rally in Karnataka's coastal Udupi district.

He told the gathering that though farmers had pleaded for the right Minimum Support Price for their produce, it was not fulfilled. "In contrast, our government in the state has spent thrice the amount on irrigation projects than the Modi government did for the entire nation. We do not spread hatred, we abide by the principles of Basavanna," he said a day after the state cabinet agreed to grant status of religious minority to Lingayats and Veerashaivas, who are followers of Basavanna.

Observing that the motto of his party's government in the state was Basavanna's principle of "follow what you preach", Gandhi said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took the lead in waiving farmers' loans.

He also lauded the state's youth for the IT revolution they spearheaded in Karnataka.

Addressing another rally in the port city of Mangaluru, Gandhi said as Modi had only one more year left, he should work towards generating employment to fulfil at least his promise of providing 2 crore jobs during his tenure.

The party chief also accused the prime minster of "helping his industrial friends" in converting their black money during the 50-day note ban period from 10 November to 31 December, 2016, while "the common people had to stand in queues to exchange their hard-earned money".

Stressing that the country doesn't run on false promises and speeches, he said: "This (upcoming Karnataka assembly) election will be run by candidates who have worked hard for the people and the party. We will defeat our opponents with love and truth."

Siddaramaiah, state unit president G Parameshwara and Lok Sabha MP from the state KC Venugopal were among the other party leaders present at the rallies. During the day, Gandhi had interacted with the fishermen community in Udupi and also visited temples and churches in the coastal region.

With inputs from IANS