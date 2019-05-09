Rahul Gandhi in Haryana; Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: 'You want to discuss Rajiv Gandhi? Talk about Rafale first,' Congress chief counters Narendra Modi jibe



Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST Updates: Keeping the topics of his rally in Haryana's Sirsa limited to the usual ones of Congress' campaign, the NYAY scheme and the Rafale deal, Rahul Gandhi avoided speaking on his father Rajiv Gandhi amidst the back and forth regarding the former prime minister. "Narendra Modi ji, you want to talk on Rajiv Gandhi, but talk on the Rafale deal first," said Rahul, before moving on to farmers' issues once again.

Mamata Banerjee-helmed Trinamool Congress, on the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, uploaded a video slamming BJP chief Amit Shah over his mistake at a Birbhum rally in identifying the birthplace of the poet as Birbhum itself. The clip shows Shah saying Tagore was born in Birbhum on a loop. "They talk of saving Bengali culture! First learn about Bangla and then dream about winning here," the TMC tweeted through its official account.

Speaking at his second rally of the day at Bengal's Purulia, Narendra Modi took the "slap" charge further, and said while Mamata Banerjee wants to slap him, he regards her as his elder sister, calls her "Didi" and is willing to accept her slaps as blessings. On Wednesday, Mamata had spoken at a rally on Modi's rule coming as a slap to democracy, which some media outlets had mis-reported as "slap to Modi",

Modi said Mamata might have been better off to have slapped those of her aides who had been levying a TTT, a Trinamool Tolabaji Tax from the people of Bengal.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by former BSF constable and Samajwadi Party candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav against the sudden rejection of his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi dismissing the plea said, “We don’t find any merit to entertain this petition.”



The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the petition against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, alleging he holds citizenship of two countries, India and Britain. The petitioners had asked that Rahul be banned from contesting in the Lok Sabha election as he is a British citizenship. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, hearing the matter, said, "Some company in some form has mentioned Rahul Gandhi as a British citizen, so does he becomes British citizen? Dismissed."

Minutes after Congress leader Ahmed Patel decried the attacks on a deceased prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi, who was no longer able to defend himself in the face of abuses, Arun Jaitley turned the table on the Congress for blaming the BJP for Rajiv's death. Patel had said the BJP-supported VK Singh government had de-escalated Rajiv's security and that their "hatred" had killed him.

"From December 1990 till May 1991, when Shri Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated, the Congress party supported Chandra Shekhar government was in power," Jaitley wrote on Twitter, pointing out that the Congress had at times chosen to blame the DMK for this death and has now decided to focus on the BJP out of compulsion.

The tussle over Rajiv Gandhi and the extent of his culpability for events that transpired three decades ago has well and truly risen to a crescendo. While the BJP has concentrated the attack first made by prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, the Congress has expressed its unveiled anger at slams made on a prime minister who is no longer alive to defend himself. Meanwhile, Opposition leaders like Omar Abdullah questioned why the BJP would seek to rake up an issue as old as Rajiv's alleged corruption.

At his Bankura rally, Narendra Modi accused Mamata Banerjee of a host of charges, including keeping worshippers of Ram and Saraswati in constant fear. Modi, significantly, made no bones about attempting to harness the local populace's trust by switching between Bengali and Hindi throughout his speech.

Speaking at his first rally of the day in West Bengal's Bankura, Narendra Modi lost no time in coining two new campaign phrases, "chup chap kamal chhap" and "booth booth se TMC saaf". He struck at Mamata Banerjee and her government, alleging that she cared not about the people of Bengal but about her own family and its wealth. Modi also alleged that while Mamata allegedly feels pride on behalf of Pakistam prime minister Imran Khan, she was "too proud" to take his call when he made one after the cyclone (Fani). Modi alleged that Mamata had also turned down the central government's requests for meetings on relief.

Striking back at the Narendra Modi-led attack on late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on behalf of the Congress on Thursday, Ahmed Patel labelled the abuse levelled at a person who was no longer able to reply to it as an "act of ultimate cowardice." Patel also said the BJP-backed VP Singh government which had allegedly refused to provide Rajiv with additional security in the charged 1991 atmosphere and had "left him with one personal security officer" despite credible intelligence inputs and repeated requests, was responsible for killing him.

With only two phases of the 2019 Lok Sabha election remaining to go, back and forth between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Opposition parties has reached a crescendo with little effort at courtesy on either side. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address rallies in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh today (9 May), a day after making charged speeches targeting the Gandhi family and also alleging that the Congress had insulted him in several ways through the years.

In Bengal, he can be expected to direct the vitriol at chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee at his public meetings in Bankura (10 am) and Purulia (11.40 am). In Uttar Pradesh, the prime minister is likely to once again barrel into the past of Rajiv Gandhi, at rallies in Azamgarh (3.10 pm), Jaunpur (4.45 pm) and finally, Prayagraj (6.40 pm).

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is poised to reply to the prime minister's charges at his scheduled rallies at Sirsa in Haryana, Sagar in Madhya Pradesh and Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. The last venue is where Modi accused the Gandhi family of using INS Viraat as a "personal taxi" for 10 days when his family and his in-laws took a vacation, thereby allegedly compromising national security.

The Supreme Court will, on Thursday, hear the petition to keep Rahul Gandhi from contesting polls and becoming a Member of Parliament in the future over having allegedly acquired British citizenship. On 1 May, the home ministry sent Rahul a notice seeking a response to charges that he held British citizenship.

Like on Wednesday, when their Delhi campaigns nearly coincided, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be at Jaunpur at around the same time as Modi. She will also hold rallies at Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh and Sultanpur. Priyanka on Wednesday accused Modi of blaming the Nehru-Gandhi family for his own failures, alleging that he was like a "schoolboy who failed to do his homework" and his excuses are "Pandit Nehru has taken away his answer-sheet and Indira Gandhi has made a paper boat out of that."

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu (who on Wednesday met Rahul at his residence) are expected to meet in the afternoon, at Bengal's Kharagpur on Thursday.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.