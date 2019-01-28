Rahul Gandhi in Chhattisgarh: Congress chief promises minimum income guarantee to poor if party wins LS polls

Raipur: Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced Monday that his party would ensure minimum income guarantee for every poor in the country if it returns to power after the Lok Sabha polls due in April-May.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to create two Indias - "one of the Rafale scam, Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi and the other of the poor farmers".

Rahul made the remarks at the Kisaan Abhaar Sammelan held in Raipur to express gratitude to Chhattisgarh's people, particularly farmers, for voting the party to power in the state after a gap of 15 years.

"The Congress has decided to take a historic decision... The Congress-led government is going to give minimum income guarantee. This means, each poor person in India will have minimum income. This means there will be no hungry, poor people in India," Gandhi said.

He also distributed loan waiver certificates to some of the beneficiary farmers during the function. Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior Congress leader PL Punia were among those present at the event.

The Congress had posted a massive victory in state Assembly polls in 2018, winning 68 of the total 90 seats.

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Rahul had assured to waive farm loans if his party was voted to power in the state.

