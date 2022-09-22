New Delhi: It appears that Ashok Gehlot will have to step down as Rajasthan Chief Minister if he gets elected for the post of Congress President, the voting for which will be held on 17 October. On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi spoke about the upcoming poll for the party’s top-most post that may force Gehlot to rethink about his decision of contesting the election.

Rahul today said that he supports the Congress’ ‘one man, one post’ rule, which is a clear indicator for Gehlot who alongwith Shashi Tharoor is seen as frontrunner for the post of Congress President that he may not get to play two roles simultaneously.

Addressing media in Kerala amid his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul said, “We have made a commitment in Udaipur, I expect that will be maintained.”

Ashok Gehlot U-turn

Gehlot is in Kochi and he said that he will be meeting Rahul and talk to him to become the Congress President. “I am here to request him for the last time because than the formalities will start. There is no problem in two posts. Those who become congress president had to look after entire country. To justify its good to be on one post,” Gehlot said.

He also said that it is good to adopt the ‘one man, one post’ as the Congress President will have to take care of the entire country.

What is Congress’ ‘one man, one post’ principle?

During the Congress’ ‘Chintan Shivir’ in May this year, the party adopted the Udaipur Declaration and one of the “organisational reforms” to be implemented as per this declaration was the principle of ‘one man, one post’.

It had also decided that no person should hold one party post for more than five years to give opportunity to new people.

Interestingly, the Congress’ ‘one man, one post’ rule never applied as Sachin Pilot was both deputy CM and Rajasthan Congress president. Also, the case was somewhat similar with Kamal Nath, however all the changed were announced with the Udaipur resolution when it was decided that it has to be only one man for one post.

Rahul Gandhi’s advice to next Congress President

Rahul today shared his piece of advice to those who may contest for Congress President. He said, “You are taking on a position which is historic and defines a particular view of India. It is not just an organisational post, it is an ideological post which represents a belief system.”

Congress President election Schedule

As per the notification by the Congress, the process for filing nominations for the election will be held from 24 to 30 September.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on 1 October, while the last date to withdraw nominations has been fixed as 8 October.

The election, if there is more than one candidate, will take place on 17 October and the counting of votes and the declaration of results will be on 19 October.

With inputs from agencies

