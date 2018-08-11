Rahul Gandhi hits out at Narendra Modi over farm distress, jobs in Rajasthan, says govt has failed on all fronts

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday addressed a gathering of party workers in Jaipur, during which he hit out at the Narendra Modi government over farmer suicides, unemployment and the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Rahul said that Modi promised two crore jobs, Rs 15 lakh in every bank account and safety of women but, failed on every front.

Referring to China, he said that the country gives jobs to 50,000 youths in 24 hours, whereas only 450 youths in India get employment in the same span. "The chief minister (Vasundhara Raje) says lakhs of youths were given jobs but, only the youths of Rajasthan know the reality," the Congress chief added.

He also raised the issue of farmer suicides and said he had asked the prime minister for loan waivers for farmers. However, Modi's response was silence, the Congress chief added. He said that when big industrialists are unable to repay their loans, they are termed 'non-performing assets (NPA)' but, when a farmer cannot repay his debt, he is termed a 'defaulter'.

Referring to Modi government's slogan of 'beti bachao, beti padhao', he said that it actually meant 'saving daughters from BJP MLAs'. Women cannot even step out of their houses without fear, the Congress president said, while adding that it is the duty of the prime minister to protect women and farmers.

Attacking the government over the Goods and Services Tax (GST), he said that it became a further burden on small traders after demonetisation. He further said that if voted to power, the Congress party will also bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of the GST.