Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP and RSS' 'fascist ideology', says they want Dalits to exist at bottom rung of society

Politics IANS May 06, 2018 13:40:49 IST

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the BJP and RSS wanted Dalits and adivasis to exist at the bottom rung of society.

Rahul shared a video on Twitter showing atrocities against Dalits, including the 2016 Una incident.

"Central to the RSS/BJP fascist ideology, is that Dalits and adivasis must continue to exist at the bottom rung of society.

"In this disturbing video, the dangers of this mindset and how it's openly propagated by senior RSS/BJP leaders is revealed," Rahul tweeted with the hashtag #AnswerMaadiModi or "Modi must answer" in Kannada.

The video also claims that "every 12 minutes, Dalits faces atrocity, everyday six Dalit women are raped".

"Why are Dalits constantly prosecuted in Modi's new India... His silence reflects the mindset of RSS and BJP... Speak up Modi," it added.

Karnataka will vote in the Assembly elections on 12 May. The state has 23.5 percent Dalit population.


