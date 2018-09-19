Rahul Gandhi forms key Congress panels in Telangana ahead of elections, sets up 15-member core committee

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appointed A Revanth Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar working presidents of the Telangana unit of the party.

He also set up a 15-member core committee comprising all top party leaders in Telangana. The panel will make all key decisions ahead of the Assembly elections slated for later this year.

The Assembly elections in the southern state was necessitated after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dissolved the Assembly ahead of its tenure, which was till May 2019.

Rahul on Wednesday also appointed RC Khuntia, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Telangana, chairman of the coordination committee for the Telangana unit, with Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy its convener, a statement from AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot said. The panel comprises 52 leaders from the state.

The party's 17-member campaign committee will have MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as its chairman, DK Aruna as its co-chairman and Sravan Dasoju as convener.

The Congress president also set up a 41-member pradesh election committee with all senior leaders of the party in Telangana. It also has chiefs of various frontal organisations and departments as its special invitees, a party statement said.

The 35-member manifesto committee for the Telangana Congress will have Damodar C Rajanarasimha as chairman, K Venkat Reddy as co-chairperson and Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud as its convener.

The 20-member strategy and planning committee for the Telangana Congress will be chaired by V Hanumantha Rao and co-chaired by party leaders Sarvey Satyanarayana, Madhu Yakshi Goud and Sridhar Babu, while P Sudhakar Reddy will be its convener, Gehlot said in the statement.