Rahul Gandhi disagrees with Mulayam Singh Yadav for backing Narendra Modi for second term after LS polls

New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday disagreed with Samajwadi Party (SP) stalwart Mulayam Singh Yadav, who earlier on Wednesday heaped praises on Narendra Modi and wished that he returns as Prime Minister for the second term after 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"I disagree with him. But Mulayam Singh Yadav has a role in politics and I respect his opinion," Rahul told media in Delhi.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, whose party led by his son Akhilesh Yadav is campaigning to oust Modi, said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the prime minister has tried to take everybody along.

"I congratulate the prime minister because he has tried to take everybody along. I want to say that all members must win and come again and Narendra Modi should become the prime minister again," he said.

Acknowledging with folded hands, Modi thanked Mulayam Singh Yadav twice for his remark.

"We began very well, but could not complete all that we wanted to. There is a lot more to be done, for which we now have Mulayam Singh Yadav’s blessings. I would like to thank Mulayamji for his valuable words," Modi said, addressing the concluding session of the Lower House.

The SP veteran's stance was later perceived as a jolt to the efforts of Akhilesh Yadav who had joined hands with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to counter the BJP in the General elections.

In January, the SP and BSP forged an alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls posing a formidable challenge to the ruling BJP at the Centre.

Among all states, Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of 80 Lok Sabha seats and plays a crucial role in government formation at the Centre.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.