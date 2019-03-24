Rahul Gandhi calls CWC meet tomorrow to review preparedness for LS polls; Manmohan, Priyanka likely to attend

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is scheduled to meet on Monday and is likely to discuss the poll preparedness for the Lok Sabha polls, party sources said. The meeting will be held at the Congress office.

According to party sources, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has convened the meeting of the highest decision-making body which had its last meeting at Ahmedabad in Gujarat on 12 March.

Chaired by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the Ahmedabad meeting was also attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among others.

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was also present in the meeting. The 17th Lok Sabha election, which will be held in seven phases beginning 11 April. The final phase of voting will take place on 19 May. The counting of votes will be done on 23 May.

