Rahul Gandhi attacks Piyush Goyal over Rs 48 crore 'Flashnet scam'; railway minister hits back with 'naamdaar' jibe

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Union minister Piyush Goyal after accusing him of being involved in the Rs 48 crore Flashnet scam, which he said is about “deceit, conflict of interest and greed”.

Rahul, who attacked the railway minister on Twitter, also put a picture along with his tweet, alleging that Goyal sold his stock of Flashnet Info Solutions to Piramal group, which has interests in the power sector, at 1,000 times the face value. He has alleged that this happened when Goyal was the minister of state for power.

Piyush Goyal’s, 48 CR. #FlashNet Scam is about deceit, conflict of interest and greed. The evidence is on the table. Yet, the media will not touch the story. It is a tragedy for our country when journalists entrusted to stand for the truth, will not speak.#GoyalMustResign pic.twitter.com/WeUaSAT8wg — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 1, 2018

The Congress has been demanded the resignation of Goyal over the alleged scam and for “conflict of interest”. However, Piyush Goyal hit back at Rahul through a tweet saying that he was a "kaamdaar" (worker) and not a "naamdaar" (dynast) like him.

Till 26th May 2014, before I became a Minister, I was a professional Chartered Accountant & investment banker. Unlike you, Mr @RahulGandhi, I have not learnt well the art of living without working. I am also a kaamdaar (worker) and not a naamdaar (dynast) — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 1, 2018

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally Karnataka's Chamarajanagar had attacked Rahul and the Congress over what the BJP calls dynastic politics. Modi said, " Rahul Ji, you are naamdaar (one with a name), we are kaamdaar (focussed on work)".

With inputs from PTI