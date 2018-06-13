You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government in Mumbai, says 'Mahagathbandhan against PM reflects public sentiment'

Politics FP Staff Jun 13, 2018 10:12:37 IST

Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed the mediapersons on Wednesday before departing from Mumbai post the court hearing in a defamation case filed against him by the RSS. Rahul used the last day of his short visit in Mumbai to launch an attack on the NDA government and bring up the issue of small and marginal traders of the city suffering due to the current government's policies.

"The main issue is that the govt is working only for the rich", Rahul alleged. He also mentioned that how the 'mahagathbandhan' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a public sentiment and not just of politicians. "The whole country is against RSS and BJP", Rahul said. "Crude oil prices have dropped down from the time of Manmohan Singh's tenure, but still petrol prices are high. This is because direct bank transfer benefit is being given to the rich." "We have asked the prime minister to get petrol and diesel under GST but he is not interested.

"People are troubled due to demonetisation; traders small businessmen and industries were attacked by Demonetisation and 'Gabbar Singh Tax'. Small businessmen are upset and we are fighting for their rights," Rahul said in his short address.


Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 10:12 AM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores