Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government in Mumbai, says 'Mahagathbandhan against PM reflects public sentiment'

Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed the mediapersons on Wednesday before departing from Mumbai post the court hearing in a defamation case filed against him by the RSS. Rahul used the last day of his short visit in Mumbai to launch an attack on the NDA government and bring up the issue of small and marginal traders of the city suffering due to the current government's policies.

Mahagathbandhan against PM is a sentiment in public and not just politics. Whole country is against RSS and BJP: Congress President @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/p4yVN6yDh8 — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 13, 2018

"The main issue is that the govt is working only for the rich", Rahul alleged. He also mentioned that how the 'mahagathbandhan' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a public sentiment and not just of politicians. "The whole country is against RSS and BJP", Rahul said. "Crude oil prices have dropped down from the time of Manmohan Singh's tenure, but still petrol prices are high. This is because direct bank transfer benefit is being given to the rich." "We have asked the prime minister to get petrol and diesel under GST but he is not interested.

We have asked PM to get petrol and diesel to get under GST but he is not interested. Small businessmen are upset and we are fighting for his rights: Congress President @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/FMj5lGQ7hO — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 13, 2018

"People are troubled due to demonetisation; traders small businessmen and industries were attacked by Demonetisation and 'Gabbar Singh Tax'. Small businessmen are upset and we are fighting for their rights," Rahul said in his short address.