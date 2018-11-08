You are here:
Rahul Gandhi alleges demonetisation was brutal conspiracy to help Narendra Modi's 'suit-booted' friends

Politics Press Trust of India Nov 08, 2018 23:51:33 IST

New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that demonetisation was a planned "brutal conspiracy" and a "shrewd scheme" to convert the black money of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "suit-booted friends".

File image of Rahul Gandhi. PTI

On the second anniversary of demonetisation, he also said that there was nothing innocent about this "scam" and claimed that drawing any other meaning out of it was an insult to the intelligence of the nation.

Gandhi's remarks came after former prime minister Manmohan Singh's scathing assessment of the demonetisation exercise. He said the "scars and wounds" it caused are getting more visible with time and the decision's second anniversary is a day to remember how "economic misadventures" can roil the nation.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley made a strong defence, saying demonetisation resulted in formalisation of the economy and increased tax base, with the government earmarking more resources for the poor and infrastructure development.


