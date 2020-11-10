Raghopur Election Result 2020: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav leading with a margin of 22733 against BJP's Satish Kumar

Raghopur is a Yadav-dominated constituency in the Vaishali district, which Lalu Prasad had won in 1995, 2000, and his wife Rabri Devi in 2005

Raghopur Election Result 2020 | The Raghopur Assembly Constituency, a part of the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat, will perhaps be the most keenly-watched. Tejashwi, according to the Election Commission website, was leading with a margin of 22,733 votes against BJP's Satish Kumar.

The Grand Alliance's chief ministerial candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, is seeking reelection from his bastion.

Raghopur is a Yadav-dominated constituency in the Vaishali district, which Lalu Prasad Yadav had won in 1995 and 2000, and his wife Rabri Devi had won in 2005.

Tejashwi, who made his foray into electoral politics from this seat in 2015, faces a tough contest from BJP's Satish Kumar, who had emerged as a 'giant killer' after defeating Rabri Devi in the 2010 state election.

But Kumar was defeated by Tejashwi in 2015 by a margin of 22,733 votes, when the latter was a nominee of the alliance comprising RJD, the JD(U) and the Congress, while the BJP went solo.

The alliance broke up in 2017 and the equations are now changed, with the JD(U)-BJP combine contesting with alliance partners VIP and HAM while the RJD has formed a Mahagathbandhan with the Congress and three Left parties.

Meanwhile, the Chirag Paswan-headed Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has fielded Rakesh Raushan to make the contest triangular for the seat which went to polls in the second phase on 3 November.

Here are some details about the constituency:

Total number of voters: 3,34,686

Number of male voters: 1,80,735

Number of female voters: 1,52,650

Voter turnout percentage in 2015: 58

With inputs from PTI